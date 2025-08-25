Apple reportedly set to revamp iPhone line with Air, Fold, and more models

Apple is reportedly planning one of its biggest shake-ups for the iPhone line-up as it approaches the product’s 20th anniversary in 2027. According to a Bloomberg report, the company will roll out “three straight years of major iPhone redesigns,” beginning this year with the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, followed by its first foldable iPhone in 2026, and a 20th anniversary special all-glass iPhone in 2027.

The report also suggests Apple is working on a wider range of hardware, including faster Vision Pro headsets, smart glasses without displays, and a HomePod with a built-in screen, alongside experimental devices like a tabletop robot and foldable iPad-Mac hybrid.

Apple iPhone redesign: Expected timeline iPhone 17 series in 2025 Apple’s overhaul is expected to start with the iPhone 17 series , which is likley to launch next month. The Cupertino-based technology giant will likely introduce a new sleek iPhone 17 Air model, replacing the Plus model from this year’s iPhone line up. Apple’s iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to be the thinnest iPhone to date, with a body measuring just 5.5mm – surpassing the 6.9mm thickness of the iPhone 6, which currently holds the title. However, to achieve this form factor, Apple may have to make some hardware changes. This could include a significantly smaller battery, a single rear camera set up and no support for physical SIM cards. The device will also reportedly feature Apple’s in-house C1 modem, first introduced with the iPhone 16e.

ALSO READ: Apple in talks to use Google's Gemini AI to power revamped Siri: Report The rest of the line-up is expected to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. These models could bring cosmetic updates, including a hybrid aluminium-glass build on the Pro variants and a redesigned camera bar. Other upgrades may include ProMotion 120Hz displays on the base iPhone 17 and enhanced telephoto lenses on the Pro models. iPhone 18 series and maiden foldable in 2026 In 2026, Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone , internally code-named V68. The device will reportedly follow a book-style design similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold line. Bloomberg noted it may feature four cameras in total – two front-facing cameras (one for each screen) and a dual rear setup. The report also stated that the smartphone will use Touch ID instead of FaceID for biometric authentication and will lack a physical SIM card slot, just like the iPhone 17 Air.

The foldable could ship with Apple’s second-generation in-house C2 modem chip, replacing Qualcomm’s solutions. Previous reports suggested a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. Its thickness is expected to range between 9mm–9.5mm folded and 4.5mm–4.8mm unfolded, slightly thicker than Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Fold 7. A key highlight is expected to be a crease-free foldable display, enabled by an “in-cell touch screen” technology that reduces visible creases and improves touch responsiveness. Meanwhile, the rest of the iPhone 18 line-up will likely continue with the refreshed design language introduced with the iPhone 17 series and may also adopt the C2 modem chip.

20th anniversary curved glass iPhone in 2027 In 2027, Apple will celebrate the iPhone's 20th anniversary with the launch of “iPhone 20” that is said to feature a mostly glass design. This will likely be the first step toward Apple’s long-standing vision for iPhone hardware, what former design chief Jony Ive once called a “single slab of glass.” ALSO READ: Apple sues China's Oppo, accuses ex-employee of stealing 'trade secrets' The device will reportedly feature a mostly glass design with curved edges all around, marking a break from the flat-sided design language of recent years. This approach also aligns with Apple’s new “Liquid Glass” design aesthetic introduced with iOS 26. The 20th anniversary iPhone may also incorporate under-display Face ID and a front camera, bringing Apple closer to a truly all-glass iPhone.

Other Apple hardware in the pipeline Beyond iPhones, Bloomberg reports Apple has a packed hardware roadmap. This year could bring refreshed Apple Watch models, faster Vision Pro headsets, and iPad Pro units powered by the M5 chip. Updates to the HomePod mini and Apple TV are also reportedly in the works. New AirPods Pro may also arrive with health-focused sensors like heart-rate monitoring. For 2026, Apple is reportedly preparing an iPhone 17e, new base iPads, an updated iPad Air, and MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with the M5 chip. There are also major Mac accessories in the works, including a new external display. Apple will also likely launch its anticipated HomePod with a screen next year, which will serve as a hub for all smart home devices.