Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta partners with Midjourney for its products and models: What to expect

Meta partners with Midjourney for its products and models: What to expect

Meta said it will license Midjourney's "aesthetic technology" to enhance AI imagery, bringing advanced image generation into Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

Meta
Meta(Photo: Reuters)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meta has partnered with artificial intelligence entity Midjourney to license its “aesthetic technology,” aiming to integrate advanced AI-generated images and videos into its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. “This technical collaboration between our research teams is part of our effort to team up,” Meta’s chief AI officer Alexandr Wang said on X (formerly Twitter). The partnership suggests a joint development effort rather than simple tool adoption.

Meta-Midjourney collaboration: What to expect

According to a report by the Verge, Meta has not disclosed financial details of the deal. Midjourney, known for its AI image and video generation tools, has not yet issued a statement on financials, too. However, Midjourney has confirmed the collaboration and said it will continue operating independently. Its founder and CEO David Holz emphasised that it remains “a community-backed research lab” with “no investors.”
 
Meta has already begun incorporating generative AI into its platforms. The Meta AI app is designed around a feed of AI-generated images and videos. On Facebook, a new button allows users to create images directly within posts, while WhatsApp and Instagram integrate AI image-generation options into chats. The report further stated that the partnership underscores Meta’s accelerating investment in AI “superintelligence” while aiming to keep pace with OpenAI and Google. 
 
By working with Midjourney, Meta could deliver more polished visuals to users across its apps. Wang praised the startup, saying, “They have accomplished true feats of technical and aesthetic excellence, and we are thrilled to be working more closely with them.” The companies said they will share further details about their collaboration “soon,” but the move signals Meta’s intent to flood its platforms with AI-driven content while leveraging Midjourney’s reputation for high-quality image generation. 
 
What is Midjourney AI
 
Midjourney AI is a generative artificial intelligence that produces images from textual prompts. Operating through a Discord bot, it allows users to generate visuals that span photorealistic renderings to imaginative, abstract styles. Created by an independent research lab, it rivals AI tools like DALL-E and Stable Diffusion in producing high-quality, artistic imagery.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max: August 25 redeem codes to win weapon skins, diamonds

Premium

Asus eyes 30% monthly growth in consumer laptop business in 2025

Apple sues China's Oppo, accuses ex-employee of stealing 'trade secrets'

Tech Wrap Aug 22: Vivo Vision MR headset, Insta link Reels, Gemini for Home

YouTube Music turns 10; introduces taste match playlists, fan badges, more

Topics :Artificial intelligenceGoogleFacebookwhatsapp

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story