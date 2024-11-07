OnePlus has announced the rollout of Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 to OnePlus 12 smartphone users in India. In an update to its Community blog, OnePlus said that it has started the global rollout of OxygenOS 15 one week earlier than previously anticipated. The new system update introduces Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search and several new artificial intelligence features powered by Google’s Gemini AI models.

In addition to India, the new UI is also being rolled out in the European Union, North America, and to global variants of the smartphone in “batches.” OnePlus stated that the update will reach more OnePlus 12 users within this week.

OxygenOS 15: Rollout timeline

The OxygenOS 15 update was previously rolled out in Open Beta for the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12r, and OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition. While the stable update is now available for the OnePlus 12, it is expected to reach the OnePlus 12r soon.

The company also plans to expand the OxygenOS 15 rollout in Open Beta for additional OnePlus smartphones. Here is the schedule:

November: OnePlus Open, OnePlus Pad 2

December: OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, OnePlus Pad

January: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus Nord 3

February: OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 3

OxygenOS 15: What’s new

Artificial Intelligence: OnePlus has integrated Google’s Gemini AI model into OxygenOS 15, bringing features like Intelligent Search for easier file and note searches, AI Notes to assist with writing, and AI Reply for messaging. AI-powered photography tools include AI Detail Boost for image upscaling, AI Unblur for fixing blurry photos, and AI Reflection Eraser to improve photo quality. Additionally, Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search feature, has been introduced on select OnePlus smartphones.

More From This Section

Share with iPhone: OxygenOS 15 introduces the “Share with iPhone” feature, which simplifies file sharing between OnePlus devices and iPhones. This includes document, image, and video sharing.

ALSO READ: OnePlus OxygenOS 15 brings Circle to Search, Share with iPhone: What's new Design and Animation: The update offers smoother app transitions using parallel processing techniques. Other improvements include redesigned icons, animations, and enhanced UI elements across quick settings and the notification bar. OnePlus also claims that OxygenOS 15 will consume 20% less system storage on the upcoming OnePlus 13.

Security: Based on Android 15, the update includes security features such as Theft Detection Lock and Remote Lock, designed to protect devices in the event of loss or theft.