Samsung is reportedly planning to launch a “Slim” Galaxy S25 model next year, positioning it to compete with Apple’s anticipated iPhone 17 Slim. According to a report by Smartprix, a fourth model in Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S-series has been spotted on the GSMA (Groupe Speciale Mobile Association) IMEI database, suggesting a Slim variant may be under development.

The report states that a Samsung smartphone with the model number “SM-S937” has appeared in the database. This model number is similar to three previously listed models, anticipated to be the Samsung Galaxy S25 (SM-S931), S25 Plus (SM-S936), and S25 Ultra (SM-S938). Samsung typically adds smartphones to the IMEI database six to seven months before their launch while conducting internal testing. This indicates that the fourth model in the Galaxy S25 series could be launched later than the other three models which are expected early next year.

The model numbering also suggests that the anticipated Galaxy S25 Slim model may sit between the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra in the lineup.

Details about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim are currently limited. However, Samsung would likely need to adjust the internal design to achieve a slimmer profile. Additionally, Samsung might equip the model with a less powerful processor than those in the other models, alongside potential reductions in camera, battery, and display specifications.

Apple is also said to be working on an iPhone 17 Slim variant for 2025, with a design inspired by the M4 iPad Pro. Unlike Samsung’s sleeker addition, the Slim iPhone is expected to replace the Plus model in next year’s lineup, featuring a single 48MP rear camera sensor and a 6.6-inch display.