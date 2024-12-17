OnePlus 13 series global launch on Jan 7: What to expect from winter event

OnePlus has scheduled a winter launch event where the Chinese smartphone maker will bring its 2025 flagship smartphone series to global markets, including India. In the series, the company is expected to launch two models – the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13r. While the former is already available in China, the latter is expected to be unveiled soon in its home country as the Ace 5 smartphone.
OnePlus Winter Launch Event: What to expect
Earlier this month, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 13 smartphone will launch in India in January. The company also revealed the colour options for the upcoming smartphone, which include Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn. The Midnight Ocean variant will feature a micro-fibre vegan leather finish on the back, offering enhanced resistance to scratches and scuffs. OnePlus also announced that the smartphone will boast IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
OnePlus 13: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
- RAM: Up to 24GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0
- Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 808) with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (3x zoom, OIS)
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 6,000mAh
- Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless
- Protection: IP68, IP69
- Thickness: 8.5mm
- Weight: 210g
OnePlus 13R: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1264x2780 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- RAM: Up to 12GB
- Storage: Up to 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto
- Battery: 6,000mAh
- Charging: 80W wired
- Operating system: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15
- Protection: IP68, IP69