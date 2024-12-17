OnePlus 13 series global launch on Jan 7: What to expect from winter event

OnePlus has scheduled a winter launch event where the Chinese smartphone maker will bring its 2025 flagship smartphone series to global markets, including India. In the series, the company is expected to launch two models – the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13r . While the former is already available in China, the latter is expected to be unveiled soon in its home country as the Ace 5 smartphone.

OnePlus Winter Launch Event: What to expect

Earlier this month, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 13 smartphone will launch in India in January. The company also revealed the colour options for the upcoming smartphone, which include Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn. The Midnight Ocean variant will feature a micro-fibre vegan leather finish on the back, offering enhanced resistance to scratches and scuffs. OnePlus also announced that the smartphone will boast IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus 13: Expected specifications

Display: 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: Up to 24GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0

Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 808) with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (3x zoom, OIS)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 6,000mAh

Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless

Protection: IP68, IP69

Thickness: 8.5mm

Weight: 210g

OnePlus 13R: Expected specifications