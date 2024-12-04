OnePlus 13R: What to expect from upcoming affordable flagship smartphone

Business Standard
The OnePlus 13R, anticipated to launch alongside the OnePlus 13 in January 2025, is expected to bring significant upgrades, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

China-based OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch the OnePlus 13R along with the OnePlus 13 in January 2025. According to 91mobiles, the smartphone may feature a 50MP telephoto lens, replacing the 2MP macro camera from its predecessor. Other expected upgrades include a brighter display, a larger battery, and more advanced features. The OnePlus 13R, likely a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5, which is set to debut in China this month.
 
OnePlus 13R: What to expect
 
The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. While similar to the OnePlus 12R’s display, the upcoming model may offer a higher peak brightness.
 
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the OnePlus 13R is anticipated to follow its predecessor's trend of using a generation-older flagship chip. It may come in three configurations, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device is also rumoured to pack a 6000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

The most notable upgrade is in the camera setup. The OnePlus 13R is expected to feature a 50MP telephoto lens alongside a 50MP primary and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera. This marks a significant improvement over the previous generation's 2MP macro lens.
 
Additional features include Bluetooth 5.4, Near Field Communication (NFC), an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, and IP68/IP69 durability ratings.
 
OnePlus 13R: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1264x2780 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • Operating system: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15
  • Durability: IP68 + IP69

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

