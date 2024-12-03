OnePlus 13 set to launch in India in January in these colours and finishes

Business Standard
OnePlus has confirmed that its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, will be offered in Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn colours

OnePlus 13 colourways (Image: OnePlus)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

China’s smartphone maker OnePlus has scheduled the global launch of its latest flagship, the OnePlus 13, for January 2025. The smartphone will be available in three colour options: Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn, with the Midnight Ocean variant featuring a micro-fibre vegan leather finish at the back, offering enhanced resistance to scratches and scuffs. The smartphone will boast IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
 
OnePlus 13: Launch details
 
The OnePlus 13 was initially launched in China in October 2024 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It is expected to launch alongside the anticipated OnePlus 13r, which will debut in China as the OnePlus Ace 5.
 
OnePlus 13: What to expect

Display
 
The Chinese variant of the OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with quad curves glass protection. It offers a 3168x1440 resolution and supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The display provides a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, supports Dolby Vision HDR, and includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
 
Camera
 
The OnePlus 13 is equipped with a triple 50MP rear camera system, developed in collaboration with Hasselblad, including:
  • 50MP Sony LYT 808 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS)
  • 50MP ultra-wide camera
  • 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS
  • The front camera is a 32MP sensor.
Battery and charging
 
The smartphone features a 6,000mAh battery, developed with the company’s Glacier battery technology, which uses a silicon-carbon structure for higher energy density. It supports:
  • 100W wired fast charging
  • 50W wireless charging with magnetic attachment
OnePlus 13: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: Up to 24GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0
  • Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 808) with OIS, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (3x zoom, OIS)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless
  • Protection: IP68, IP69
  • Thickness: 8.5mm
  • Weight: 210g

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 10:41 AM IST

