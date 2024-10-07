India-based SuperGaming to launch Indus Battle Royale game on October 16

Indian video game developer SuperGaming has announced the launch of its new battle royale mobile game, Indus. Set to release on October 16 for both Android and iOS, Indus Battle Royale will add a unique twist to the traditional battle royale gaming style with its dual victory condition. Additionally, it will feature a new in-game feature called “Grudge,” which will allow players to track down opponents who have defeated them.

Indus Battle Royale: Storyline Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Indus is set in a futuristic landscape on the mysterious planet Indus, featuring visuals inspired by ancient civilisations. Within the game, players will take on the role of Mythwalkers—elite operatives under the command of a powerful criminal syndicate, COVEN. Players will be tasked with collecting a rare resource called Cosmium while outlasting other players on Virlok, a floating island-style map set on planet Indus, characterised by shifting terrain and Nirvana storms.

The game will include multiple Indian-inspired avatars such as Morni, Pokhran, Sirtaj, Heena, and Mech-Balika, alongside various futuristic-style weapons and vehicle options.

More From This Section

Indus battle royale game: Gameplay

Indus will feature a unique dual victory condition. Players can win the match either by outlasting other opponents or by securing the rare resource Cosmium, which spawns in the last circle of Nirvana. The game developer has stated that this adds a new layer of depth to the battle royale gameplay, offering a balance between survival, combat, and strategy.

Additionally, the game will introduce the Grudge mechanism, which will allow players to seek revenge on opponents who have defeated them. The Grudge system will encompass two roles for the main player: Hunter and Defender. Players or squads can adopt one or both roles during a match, each offering unique gameplay dynamics. The Hunter is guided by the game to track down their target, while the Defender is alerted to the threat, leading to strategic showdowns.

Grudge allows players to declare a vendetta against an opponent or a squad at the press of a button. The developer has emphasised that this addition does not disrupt the game’s flow, as all Grudge interactions occur outside the main battle royale gameplay loop.

In addition to this, there are options for 4v4 and 2v2 team deathmatch, enhancing the multiplayer experience.

Indus Battle Royale game: Trailer