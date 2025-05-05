The OnePlus 13s is set to launch in India soon, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed. Another smartphone likely headed for the Indian market is the OnePlus Nord 5, although the company has yet to confirm its launch timeline.

According to a report by GSMArena, the Nord 5 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset and may feature a 7,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also tipped to sport a flat-style OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord 5: What to expect

The GSMArena report suggests that the OnePlus Nord 5 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, a shift from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 System-on-Chip (SoC) used in its predecessor, the Nord 4. The phone may pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging.

As reported by Smartprix, the device is likely to feature a flat 6.57-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera system may include a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. A 16MP front camera is expected for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Nord 5: Expected specifications

Display: 6.57-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400e

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 100W wired

OnePlus 13s launching soon

While the Nord 5’s launch date remains unconfirmed, OnePlus has officially announced that the OnePlus 13s will be launched in India soon. The device is believed to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T recently launched in China.

The OnePlus 13s will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and is expected to feature a 6.32-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen may support up to 1,600 nits of brightness for HDR content.

The smartphone is likely to offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Imaging specifications may include a dual 50MP rear camera set-up and a 16MP front camera. The device is expected to pack a 6,260mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

OnePlus 13s: Expected specifications