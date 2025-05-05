Doom: The Dark Ages to launch on May 15 for consoles and PC: What to expect

Doom: The Dark Ages is scheduled for release on May 15 across platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass. Developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks, this title marks a new chapter in the Doom series, introducing a different style of combat from the fast-paced, aerial battles of previous games.

The developers describe Doom: The Dark Ages as a dark fantasy/sci-fi single-player experience, featuring the franchise's signature intense combat and dramatic visuals. It runs on the latest idTech engine.

Doom: The Dark Ages – What to expect

Serving as a prequel to Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal (2020), the third instalment in the modern series follows the Slayer in a grim, medieval-era confrontation against the forces of Hell. The narrative unfolds in a cinematic style, expanding the Slayer’s legacy in a setting steeped in darkness and brutality.

Also Read

According to India Today Gaming, the new Glory Kill system enhances combat by removing reliance on scripted animations. Unlike the synchronised finishers in earlier titles, the updated system allows for player-driven, unscripted takedowns, enabling smoother and more immersive execution moves that match the combat’s pace.

Describing the gameplay, id Software wrote on its website: “As the super weapon of gods and kings, shred enemies with devastating favourites like the Super Shotgun while also wielding a variety of new bone-chewing weapons, including the versatile Shield Saw. Players will stand and fight on the demon-infested battlefields in the vicious, grounded combat the original DOOM is famous for. Take flight atop the new fierce Mecha Dragon, stand tall in a massive Atlan mech, and beat demons to a pulp with the newly enhanced glory kill system. Only the Slayer has the power to wield these devastating tools of mayhem.”