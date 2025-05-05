Home / Technology / Tech News / Doom: The Dark Ages to launch on May 15 for consoles and PC: What to expect

Doom: The Dark Ages to launch on May 15 for consoles and PC: What to expect

In the third chapter of the series, players will embody the Slayer in a grim, medieval-era battle against the forces of Hell - introducing brutal, medieval-era combat with revamped execution system

Doom: The Dark Ages
Doom: The Dark Ages
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 12:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Doom: The Dark Ages is scheduled for release on May 15 across platforms including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass. Developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks, this title marks a new chapter in the Doom series, introducing a different style of combat from the fast-paced, aerial battles of previous games.
 
The developers describe Doom: The Dark Ages as a dark fantasy/sci-fi single-player experience, featuring the franchise's signature intense combat and dramatic visuals. It runs on the latest idTech engine.
 
Doom: The Dark Ages – What to expect
 
Serving as a prequel to Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal (2020), the third instalment in the modern series follows the Slayer in a grim, medieval-era confrontation against the forces of Hell. The narrative unfolds in a cinematic style, expanding the Slayer’s legacy in a setting steeped in darkness and brutality. 

Also Read

Rockstar Games sets new GTA 6 launch date, focuses on quality improvements

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 5, win diamonds and weapon skins

Premium

Time spent on gaming grows 30%, 18-30 ages dominate India's market

Epic Games to bring webshops for developers to avoid Apple App Store fees

NSE launches Nifty Waves Index; Gift Nifty hits record turnover in April

According to India Today Gaming, the new Glory Kill system enhances combat by removing reliance on scripted animations. Unlike the synchronised finishers in earlier titles, the updated system allows for player-driven, unscripted takedowns, enabling smoother and more immersive execution moves that match the combat’s pace.
 
Describing the gameplay, id Software wrote on its website: “As the super weapon of gods and kings, shred enemies with devastating favourites like the Super Shotgun while also wielding a variety of new bone-chewing weapons, including the versatile Shield Saw. Players will stand and fight on the demon-infested battlefields in the vicious, grounded combat the original DOOM is famous for. Take flight atop the new fierce Mecha Dragon, stand tall in a massive Atlan mech, and beat demons to a pulp with the newly enhanced glory kill system. Only the Slayer has the power to wield these devastating tools of mayhem.” 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple to partner with Amazon-backed Anthropic on AI-based coding platform

Apple's foldable iPhone set to launch in 2026 together with Air, Pro models

Microsoft shuts down Skype on May 5, asks users to try Teams: Details here

Google can train search AI on web content even if publishers opt out

Neuralink's speech-restoring chip gets Breakthrough Designation from FDA

Topics :Gaminggaming industryonline games

First Published: May 05 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story