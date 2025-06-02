Monday, June 02, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus Pad 3 with Open Canvas, Qualcomm SD 8 Elite set to launch on June 5

OnePlus Pad 3 with Open Canvas, Qualcomm SD 8 Elite set to launch on June 5

The OnePlus Pad 3 is expected to run Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 out of the box and could include several AI-powered features recently introduced as part of the OnePlus AI suite

OnePlus Pad 3 (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus Pad 3 (Image: OnePlus)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s OnePlus has announced that it will launch its Pad 3 tablet on June 5 across North America, Europe, and the UK. Ahead of the global launch, the company confirmed that the OnePlus Pad 3 will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and support Open Canvas for split-screen multitasking with up to three apps.
 
The Pad 3 is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, which debuted in China last month. While OnePlus has not yet shared details regarding its India launch, the tablet is expected to arrive in the country soon.
 

OnePlus Pad 3: What to expect

The OnePlus Pad 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and could be offered with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. The tablet is expected to sport a 13.2-inch LCD display with a 3.4K resolution and support for an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz. If it follows the Pad 2 Pro’s specifications, it may also offer Dolby Vision HDR support on compatible streaming platforms.

Also Read

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s launch on June 5: What to expect from upcoming compact flagship

OnePlus Ace 5 Series

OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra, Racing Edition launched in China: Check specs, more

Plus Key on OnePlus 13s

OnePlus introduces new AI features, Gemini integration with apps, and more

Tech Wrap May 27

Tech Wrap May 27: Realme GT 7 series, OnePlus AI on 13s, WhatsApp for iPad

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s: From design to customisable 'Plus' key, what we know so far

In terms of optics, the tablet could include a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. Powering the device may be a 12,140mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. Other notable features could include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC (Near Field Communication) support.
The OnePlus Pad 3 is expected to run Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 out of the box and may come with several AI-powered features recently introduced as part of the OnePlus AI suite.

OnePlus Pad 3: Expected specifications

  • Display: 13.2-inch LCD, 3.4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 900 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 13MP
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 12,140mAh
  • Charging: 67W wired
  • Operating System: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

More From This Section

Microsoft Notepad (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft continues to add more features to Notepad on Windows: What's new

WWDC 2025

WWDC 2025: Apple could present major software updates with less focus on AI

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge available with storage upgrade, no-cost EMI offers

Samsung

Samsung's big bet: Perplexity AI could soon be everywhere on its devices

instagram

After WhatsApp, Meta may launch Instagram for Apple iPad: What to expect

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Tablets Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon