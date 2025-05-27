Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 06:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OnePlus 13s to launch with second-generation AI features alongside Plus Key

OnePlus 13s will debut the Plus Key, a new customisable button replacing the brand's iconic Alert Slider. This feature will play a central role in enabling advanced AI interaction on the smartphone

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

China-based smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has announced that its upcoming compact flagship device, the OnePlus 13s, will introduce a suite of second-generation artificial intelligence features, collectively branded as OnePlus AI. A notable inclusion is the Plus Key – a new customisable button replacing the company's traditional Alert Slider. This key will serve as the primary gateway for accessing AI-based functionalities, including a tool named AI Plus Mind. In addition, OnePlus has confirmed that deeper integration of its native apps with Google’s Gemini AI assistant is forthcoming.

OnePlus 13s: Plus Key will be central to AI integration

Initially revealed as the successor to OnePlus’ Alert Slider, the Plus Key has now been confirmed to facilitate access to AI features. A key highlight is AI Plus Mind, which will allow users to capture, organise, and retrieve on-screen content.
 
With AI Plus Mind, OnePlus said, users will be able to save items such as event schedules, tickets, and reservations either by pressing the Plus Key or performing a three-finger swipe gesture. The saved content will be stored in a dedicated space called Mind Space, where AI will automatically categorise, analyse, and extract useful information – for example, identifying a date in an image and adding it to the calendar. Users will also be able to search stored data using natural language prompts.

AI Plus Mind will debut exclusively on the OnePlus 13s and will subsequently be rolled out to other devices in the OnePlus 13 series via a software update. Since other devices lack the Plus Key, the functionality will work with three-finger gesture.

OnePlus AI

In addition to AI Plus Mind, the OnePlus 13s will introduce several AI-driven tools aimed at improving productivity, creativity, and user convenience. These include;
  • AI VoiceScribe: Enables recording, summarisation, and translation of voice calls and meetings within messaging, video, or conferencing applications.
  • AI Call Assistant: Offers automatic call summaries and real-time translation through the OnePlus Dialer during voice calls.
  • AI Translation: A unified platform supporting text, voice, camera, and screen-based translation.
  • AI Search: Supports natural language queries for locating files, system settings, notes, and calendar entries.
  • AI Reframe: Automatically detects subjects in photos and adjusts composition to enhance framing.
  • AI Best Face 2.0: Improves group photos by correcting issues such as closed eyes; now supports up to 20 individuals in a single image.

Google Gemini AI integration

Beyond proprietary features, OnePlus has confirmed a partnership with Google to bring Gemini AI integration to native apps. Gemini will soon function across various OxygenOS applications – including Notes, Clock, and others – providing assistant-like capabilities throughout the system.
Additionally, the Gemini Live feature, which allows the AI assistant to process content from the device’s camera and screen in real-time, is expected to become available on OnePlus smartphones.

Privacy and on-device processing

OnePlus said it has adopted a hybrid model for AI deployment on the 13s, balancing performance with privacy. For features involving sensitive user information, on-device processing will be prioritised. In instances requiring higher computational power, data will be processed through the company’s “Private Computing Cloud”.
 
The Private Computing Cloud is described by OnePlus as an encrypted, secure environment intended to safeguard user data and prevent unauthorised access.

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India artifical intelligence

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

