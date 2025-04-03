OnePlus 13T may get large battery despite its compact build: Check details

OnePlus China, has revealed the battery capacity and weight of the smartphone. According to a GSMArena report, Jie officially announced that the 13T's battery capacity starts with a 6. Even if the minimum is considered, it would still mean that the OnePlus 13T would have a 6000mAh battery. He reportedly added that despite such a big battery, the smartphone would only weigh 185g. OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch the OnePlus 13T this month, and Li Jie, President ofChina, has revealed the battery capacity and weight of the smartphone. According to a GSMArena report, Jie officially announced that the 13T's battery capacity starts with a 6. Even if the minimum is considered, it would still mean that the OnePlus 13T would have a 6000mAh battery. He reportedly added that despite such a big battery, the smartphone would only weigh 185g.

Interestingly, OPPO—OnePlus’ sister brand—has also shared an early look at its upcoming compact flagship, the OPPO Find X8s. The official launch is set for April 10 in China, where it will be introduced alongside the Find X8s Plus and Find X8 Ultra. While the OnePlus 13T is rumoured to share some specifications with the Find X8s, there has been no official word on whether either device will be released internationally.

OnePlus 13T: What to expect

The OnePlus 13T is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and LTPO technology, enabling a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the same chip used in the OnePlus 13.

Reports indicate that the OnePlus 13T may include a 6200mAh battery, which aligns with what OnePlus China’s president said. Charging support is expected to include 80W wired fast charging.

Regarding camera hardware, the device is reported to feature a two-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

OnePlus has not officially confirmed these specifications.