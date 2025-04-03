Samsung to push back release of its ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge: Report

Samsung 's upcoming ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone has reportedly been delayed. The new smartphone was expected to be launched in April, but a report by 9To5Google suggested that the launch date may be postponed to May or June. Samsung first showed a preview of the Galaxy S25 Edge at its Galaxy Unpacked event in January and later showcased the device at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in March.

Earlier, it was reported that Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge had received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, suggesting an upcoming launch in the Indian market.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to have a larger display than the standard Galaxy S25, likely approaching the 6.7-inch screen size of the S25 Plus variant. Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a flat-frame design with a frosted glass back panel. The rear camera setup design has been reworked, incorporating dual sensors stacked vertically on a raised section, distinguishing it from other S25 models.

Also Read

The smartphone is likely to be thinner than the base Galaxy S25 models, measuring about 5.84mm in thickness. The phone is also expected to be lighter, possibly due to changes in battery capacity and camera setup.

For imaging, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor, similar to the one used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, unlike other models in the series, it may only have an accompanying 12MP ultra-wide camera with no dedicated telephoto sensor. The smartphone may have a 3,786mAh battery, which will be smaller than other models in the series.