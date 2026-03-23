OnePlus 15T unveiling on March 24 with 7500mAh battery: What to expect

According to a report from Mint, the OnePlus 15T is expected to sport a 6.32-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Alongside the smartphone, the company will reportedly offer three new accessories, which include magnetic cooling fans and a wireless charger.

OnePlus 15T: What to expect

According to the report, the OnePlus 15T will sport a 6.32-inch flat display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.1mm ultra-narrow bezels. The report mentioned that the OnePlus 15T will be powered by a 3nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and will come in various configurations of RAM and storage.

The smartphone will reportedly pack a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The smartphone could also support bypass charging technology. The smartphone is said to be equipped with Esports Tri-Core and Esports Network Chip G2 to address poor network connectivity issues while playing games.