Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 13T launching this month: What to expect from new compact flagship

OnePlus 13T launching this month: What to expect from new compact flagship

The OnePlus 13T is believed to be the anticipated OnePlus 13 "Mini," details of which have previously surfaced online

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is reportedly preparing to introduce a compact flagship device this month. As per a report from 9To5Google, the company shared a video on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, confirming that the OnePlus 13T is set to debut “this month.” The OnePlus 13T is believed to be the anticipated OnePlus 13 “Mini,” details of which have previously surfaced online.
 
Meanwhile, OnePlus’ sister brand OPPO has also unveiled the first look at its upcoming compact flagship, the OPPO Find X8s. This device is scheduled to be launched in China on April 10, alongside the Find X8s Plus and Find X8 Ultra models.
 
 
The OnePlus 13T is expected to have certain specifications in common with the OPPO Find X8s, though there is no official confirmation regarding the availability of either device outside the Chinese market.
 
OnePlus 13T: What to expect
 
The OnePlus 13T is anticipated to come with a 6.3-inch display, boasting a 1.5K resolution and LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) technology. This display technology will enable an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz for a smoother visual experience. The device is likely to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same processor found in the flagship OnePlus 13.

Also Read

OnePlus 13

OnePlus may unveil compact 13T smartphone next month: Expected specs, more

OnePlus Red Rush Days

OnePlus 'Red Rush Days' sale: Check offers on smartphones, tablets, more

OnePlus Watch 3

Assessing the market, says OnePlus on Watch 3 India launch plans: Report

OnePlus Watch 3

OnePlus Watch 3 debuts with these notable upgrades: Check new features

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13 Mini with 6.3-inch display, 6000mAh battery in the works: Report

Although the OnePlus 13T is reportedly designed with a more compact form factor, it might pack a sizable 6,200mAh battery. In comparison, the standard OnePlus 13 is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery while featuring a larger 6.82-inch screen. The OnePlus 13T is also expected to support 80W fast wired charging, allowing for rapid power replenishment.
 
Regarding its camera capabilities, the OnePlus 13T is speculated to sport a dual-lens set-up on the back. This system is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 50-megapixel telephoto lens that offers 2x optical zoom.
 
OnePlus 13T: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.3-inch, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate (LTPO)   
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite   
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 512GB UFS4.0
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto (2x zoom)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6200mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
  • Protection: IP68 / IP69

More From This Section

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion (Flipkart)

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launching today: Details, expected specifications

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 to be unveiled at Direct event: When and how to watch

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 2, win diamonds and free skins

Meta

Meta's AI research head Joelle Pineau to step down after eight years

Large Hadron Collider

CERN's $17 bn Future Circular Collider proposal clears technical hurdles

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Chinese smartphones Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon