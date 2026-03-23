Amazon is reportedly working on a new smartphone project, more than a decade after discontinuing its first attempt. According to a report by Reuters, the project, internally codenamed “Transformer,” is said to be in development within the company’s devices and services unit, with a focus on building a more personalised mobile experience tied closely to its ecosystem. The launch timeline for the device remains unclear, and there is a possibility that it may get shelved depending on strategic or financial considerations.

Amazon “Transformer” smartphone: What to expect

According to the report, the proposed device is being designed as a mobile hub that integrates with Alexa and connects multiple services into a single experience. It is expected to make activities such as shopping on Amazon, streaming via Prime Video, listening to Prime Music and ordering food through partners like Grubhub more seamless.

A key focus of the project is the use of artificial intelligence to enable deeper personalisation. The report said this could reduce reliance on traditional app stores by allowing users to interact with services more directly, without needing to download and manage multiple applications. While Alexa is expected to play a central role in the experience, it may not serve as the primary operating system. The initiative is also part of a broader push aligned with Jeff Bezos’ long-standing vision of a voice-driven computing assistant that remains accessible throughout the day. ALSO READ: MacBook Neo review: What you got wrong about Apple's entry MacBook