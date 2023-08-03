Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus maiden foldable device Open may be delayed due to change in display

OnePlus maiden foldable device Open may be delayed due to change in display

OnePlus has shifted to Samsung for the Open's displays. Its maiden foldable device was originally planned to use displays manufactured by Beijing Oriental Electronics (BOE)

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is preparing to launch its maiden foldable device, called OnePlus Open. The launch, however, has been pushed due to a change in the display manufacturer. According to media reports, OnePlus had planned to launch the device sometime in August. It might get delayed now since the company has shifted to Samsung for the displays, which were originally planned to be sourced from Beijing Oriental Electronics (BOE).

According to a post by Max Jambor on X (formerly Twitter), OnePlus Open was supposed to launch its first foldable phone, OnePlus Open, on August 29.  But, a recent tweet from the tipster reveals that the launch will see a delay because of a last-minute decision by OnePlus to change the display manufacturer. The OnePlus Open was originally planned to feature displays manufactured by Beijing Oriental Electronics (BOE) but the smartphone will now reportedly adopt Samsung panels instead.

Jambor also said the OnePlus Open could be a rebranded version of the upcoming OPPO Find N3.

Recently, there has been plenty of speculation about the potential OnePlus Open model. Speculation is rife among enthusiasts that the smartphone could be equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with 16GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The smartphone could sport a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED primary display, accompanied by a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover screen.  According to tipster OnLeaks, the OnePlus Open could be powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the OnePlus Open will have a 7.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen.

Last week, OnePlus shared a post on X confirming that its upcoming foldable will be called Open. The official launch schedule for the OnePlus Open has yet to be verified by OnePlus.

First Published: Aug 03 2023

