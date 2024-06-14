Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus schedules event for June 18; Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite expected

OnePlus India has confirmed the event date and timing on its official handle on X. Though the company has not specified any products, it has left a subtle hint about Nord in the accompanied image

OnePlus Nord 4
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 2:25 PM IST
OnePlus has scheduled an event on June 18 where the Chinese smartphone maker is anticipated to launch new models in its Nord series. Though the company has not specified any products, it has left a subtle hint about Nord in the image accompanying the event announcement on X, formerly Twitter. OnePlus is anticipated to unveil the Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite smartphone on June 18.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite: Expected specifications

Recently, the Nord CE 4 Lite appeared on India’s Bureau of Identification (BIS) certification site and Singapore’s IMDA website. Said to be a more affordable version of the Nord CE 4, which launched in April this year, the Nord CE 4 Lite would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 system-on-chip (SoC). It is expected to arrive in 8GB RAM as standard across variants and up to 256GB on-board storage. The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is expected to sport a 6.67-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the smartphone is anticipated to sport a 50MP primary sensor in a dual camera setup on the back. A 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging is expected to power the smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 4: Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 4 is said to be a rebrand of the OnePlus Ace 3V, which was launched in the company’s home country earlier this year. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone would likely sport a 6.74-inch AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. In the imaging department, the OnePlus Nord 4 is anticipated to feature a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). An 8MP ultra-wide angle camera would likely complete the rear camera setup on the smartphone. On the front, a 16MP camera sensor is expected for selfies and video calling. The Nord 4 would likely get a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging. 

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

