OnePlus Summer Sale returns: Check offers on smartphones, tablets, more

OnePlus has announced discounts, bank offers and more on its range of products as part of its “OnePlus Summer Sale”. The sale starts May 1 on OnePlus platforms, select e-commerce platforms and retail stores.

During the sale period, the company’s flagship OnePlus 13 will be available with a bank discount of Rs 5,000, while last year’s OnePlus 12 will be available with a bank discount of Rs 6,000, coupled with a price drop of up to Rs 13,000. There are also offers on other OnePlus smartphones, tablets, and ecosystem products.

OnePlus Summer Sale: Details

Sale period starts on May 1 from 12 am onwards. During the sale period, customers can get offers while purchasing the smartphone from the company’s official website, OnePlus Store app, and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra. Offline the offers are valid at OnePlus Experience Stores, and select retail outlets such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others.

OnePlus Summer Sale: Offers on smartphones

OnePlus 13:

Launch price: Rs 69,999 onwards

Offers:

Also Read

Price drop by Rs 3000

Bank discount of Rs 5000 on select bank cards

Exchange bonus of up to Rs 7000 on trade-in (from May 11 to May 31 at mainline stores)

No-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to 24 months

OnePlus 13R:

Launch price: Rs 42,999 onwards

Offers:

Price drop by Rs 2000

Bank discount of Rs 3000 on select bank cards

Exchange bonus of up to Rs 4000 on trade-in (from May 11 to May 31 at mainline stores)

No-interest EMI plan of up to 6 months

Option for paying 65 per cent price with 24 month no interest EMI

OnePlus 12:

Launch price: Rs 64,999 onwards

Offers:

Price drop of up to Rs 13000

Bank discount of Rs 6000 on select bank cards

No-interest EMI plan of up to 6 months

OnePlus Nord 4:

Launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards

Offers:

Temporary price discount of up to Rs 500

Bank discount of Rs 4,500 on select bank cards

No-interest EMI plan of up to 6 months

Other smartphones:

ALSO READ: OnePlus 13s compact flagship to be launched in India soon: What to expect The company is also offering a bank discount of up to Rs 2000 on Nord CE4 and CE4 Lite smartphones. There are also no-interest EMI plans for up to six months on both smartphones.

OnePlus Summer Sale: Offers on tablets

OnePlus Pad 2:

Launch price: Rs 39,000

Offers:

Temporary price discount of Rs 1000

Bank discount of Rs 3000 on select bank cards

Exchange bonus of up to Rs 3000 on trade-in

No-interest EMI plan of up to 12 months

OnePlus Pad Go:

Launch price: Rs 19,999

Offers:

Temporary price drop of up to Rs 1500

Bank discount of Rs 2000 on select bank cards

No-interest EMI plan of up to 6 months

OnePlus Summer Sale: Offers on ecosystem products

OnePlus Watch 2:

Launch price: Rs 24,999

Offers:

Price discount of Rs 2000

Bank discount of Rs 3000 on select bank cards

Additional Rs 1000 discount on Amazon

No-interest EMI plan of up to 9 months

OnePlus Watch 2R:

Launch price: Rs 17,999

Offers:

Price discount of Rs 3000

Bank discount of Rs 2000 on select bank cards

No-interest EMI plan of up to 6 months

OnePlus Buds Pro 3:

Launch price: Rs 13,999

Offers:

Price discount of Rs 1000

Bank discount of Rs 1000 on select bank cards

Additional Rs 500 coupon discount on select channels

Other products:

There are also offers on OnePlus Buds 3, OnePlus’ Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC, and OnePlus Nord Buds 3.