OnePlus Summer Sale returns: Check offers on smartphones, tablets, more

OnePlus has announced discounts, bank offers and more on its range of products as part of its “OnePlus Summer Sale”. The sale starts May 1 on OnePlus platforms, select e-commerce platforms and retail stores.
During the sale period, the company’s flagship OnePlus 13 will be available with a bank discount of Rs 5,000, while last year’s OnePlus 12 will be available with a bank discount of Rs 6,000, coupled with a price drop of up to Rs 13,000. There are also offers on other OnePlus smartphones, tablets, and ecosystem products.
OnePlus Summer Sale: Details
Sale period starts on May 1 from 12 am onwards. During the sale period, customers can get offers while purchasing the smartphone from the company’s official website, OnePlus Store app, and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra. Offline the offers are valid at OnePlus Experience Stores, and select retail outlets such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others.
OnePlus Summer Sale: Offers on smartphones
OnePlus 13:
Launch price: Rs 69,999 onwards
Offers:
- Price drop by Rs 3000
- Bank discount of Rs 5000 on select bank cards
- Exchange bonus of up to Rs 7000 on trade-in (from May 11 to May 31 at mainline stores)
- No-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to 24 months
OnePlus 13R:
Launch price: Rs 42,999 onwards
Offers:
- Price drop by Rs 2000
- Bank discount of Rs 3000 on select bank cards
- Exchange bonus of up to Rs 4000 on trade-in (from May 11 to May 31 at mainline stores)
- No-interest EMI plan of up to 6 months
- Option for paying 65 per cent price with 24 month no interest EMI
OnePlus 12:
Launch price: Rs 64,999 onwards
Offers:
- Price drop of up to Rs 13000
- Bank discount of Rs 6000 on select bank cards
- No-interest EMI plan of up to 6 months
OnePlus Nord 4:
Launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards
Offers:
- Temporary price discount of up to Rs 500
- Bank discount of Rs 4,500 on select bank cards
- No-interest EMI plan of up to 6 months
Other smartphones:
The company is also offering a bank discount of up to Rs 2000 on Nord CE4 and CE4 Lite smartphones. There are also no-interest EMI plans for up to six months on both smartphones.
OnePlus Summer Sale: Offers on tablets
OnePlus Pad 2:
Launch price: Rs 39,000
Offers:
- Temporary price discount of Rs 1000
- Bank discount of Rs 3000 on select bank cards
- Exchange bonus of up to Rs 3000 on trade-in
- No-interest EMI plan of up to 12 months
OnePlus Pad Go:
Launch price: Rs 19,999
Offers:
- Temporary price drop of up to Rs 1500
- Bank discount of Rs 2000 on select bank cards
- No-interest EMI plan of up to 6 months
OnePlus Summer Sale: Offers on ecosystem products
OnePlus Watch 2:
Launch price: Rs 24,999
Offers:
- Price discount of Rs 2000
- Bank discount of Rs 3000 on select bank cards
- Additional Rs 1000 discount on Amazon
- No-interest EMI plan of up to 9 months
OnePlus Watch 2R:
Launch price: Rs 17,999
Offers:
- Price discount of Rs 3000
- Bank discount of Rs 2000 on select bank cards
- No-interest EMI plan of up to 6 months
OnePlus Buds Pro 3:
Launch price: Rs 13,999
Offers:
- Price discount of Rs 1000
- Bank discount of Rs 1000 on select bank cards
- Additional Rs 500 coupon discount on select channels
Other products:
There are also offers on OnePlus Buds 3, OnePlus’ Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC, and OnePlus Nord Buds 3.