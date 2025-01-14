Business Standard

OPPO Find N5 could launch as OnePlus Open 2 in India, China launch in Feb

OPPO Find N5 could launch as OnePlus Open 2 in India, China launch in Feb

The OPPO Find N5 has been previewed from a side profile by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in a post on Weibo. It is touted as the world's thinnest foldable flagship device

OPPO Find N5

OPPO Find N5 (Source: Weibo)

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

After a year-long break, Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is set to introduce a new model in its book-style foldable line. Named the Find N5, the smartphone is expected to debut in China in February, according to consumer technology platform 91mobiles, which cited a post by OnePlus founder and OPPO Chief Product Officer Pete Lau on Weibo. The OPPO Find N5 is likely to launch globally as the OnePlus Open 2, as per the report.
 
OnePlus launched its first foldable smartphone in India and select global markets in 2023. Named the OnePlus Open, it was based on the OPPO Find N3, which was exclusive to China and some other markets. The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to follow a similar approach, launching globally after the OPPO Find N5’s China debut.
 
 
OPPO Find N5: What to expect
 
The book-style foldable smartphone has been previewed from a side profile and is touted as the world’s thinnest foldable flagship device, according to Pete Lau’s post. The OPPO Find N5 is expected to feature a titanium build and an industrial design focused on durability. The device is reportedly IPX8 rated for water resistance.

The smartphone is likely to feature a triple-camera system with a Hasselblad-branded periscope zoom lens. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, with support for satellite communication. Powering the device will be a 6,000mAh battery, with support for both wired and wireless charging. The report states that the Find N5 could offer 80W or 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
Other expected specifications include:
  • Operating system: Android 15-based ColorOS
  • Display: 6.85-inch main screen with 2K resolution and LTPO technology for adaptive refresh rate
  • Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Connectivity: NFC support
 

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

