OpenAI enters into Google ecosystem with Drive integration in ChatGPT

Reportedly, ChatGPT Enterprise users can now link their Google Drive and OneDrive account and add files directly from these cloud storages for the AI chatbot to process

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 11:54 AM IST
OpenAI has reportedly started rolling out support for Google Drive integration to its AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT. According to a report by 9To5Google, multiple ChatGPT Enterprise users are reporting that the ChatGPT now allows connecting Google Drive to the chatbot.

As per the report, within a conversation, ChatGPT is prompting users that the service now allows connecting apps to the platform. Within the file attachment menu, users can choose the option to “Connect Apps”, which then leads to a second page where they can link their Google Drive and OneDrive account. However, the feature is currently limited to select paid-tier Enterprise users.

Once the user has connected their Google Drive to ChatGPT, the file attachment menu on the chat box shows the “Add from Google Drive” option. Similar to how it opens up to a local folder for uploading a file or document to ChatGPT, the new option leads to a file picker on the linked Google Drive.

While OpenAI has not officially announced the feature, it has apparently started rolling it out to select users suggesting that a wide-scale roll out might happen soon.

Google, at its annual developers conference I/O, announced improved Gemini AI assistance in workspace apps including Google Drive. While OpenAI’s integration of Google Drive and Microsoft’s OneDrive to its ChatGPT platform offer their users more options, Google integration of Gemini goes much deeper into its Workspace apps. With a new side-panel for Gemini, Google is allowing easier accessibility with a sidebar, which allows seamless movement within the ecosystem of Workspace apps that also includes the likes of Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and more.

First Published: May 17 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

