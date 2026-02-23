OpenAI's hardware line may include smart speaker with camera, AI glasses

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to enter the hardware market with a range of AI-powered devices. According to a report from The Verge, the company’s first product could be a smart speaker equipped with a camera. Beyond this, the company is also said to be working on smart glasses and a smart lamp. The report stated that OpenAI’s first AI device would likely launch in early 2027.

OpenAI’s first consumer device is being developed in collaboration with former Apple design chief Jony Ive, with the project having moved into the prototyping phase in 2025.

OpenAI’s hardware product: What to expect

According to the report, citing The Information, OpenAI has set up a dedicated hardware team of more than 200 employees to develop these devices. The first product expected to launch is a smart speaker that is said to go beyond voice commands. The device is said to include a built-in camera designed to observe its surroundings and better understand the user’s environment.

According to the report, the camera could enable the speaker to identify objects on a nearby table and detect conversations around it. This visual awareness would reportedly help the device respond more contextually. It is also expected to support facial recognition for user authentication, similar to Apple's Face ID, allowing users to approve purchases securely. According to a previous report, OpenAI is upgrading its audio model architecture ahead of the planned hardware launch. The updated models are expected to generate more natural and expressive speech, provide more detailed replies, and respond more smoothly when interrupted. They may also support overlapping speech, allowing the AI to speak while a user is talking — a feature that current ChatGPT voice capabilities do not support.

Beyond the speaker, OpenAI is said to be developing AI-powered smart glasses, although those are expected to arrive later, possibly in 2028. The smart lamp has already been prototyped, but it is unclear whether it will move into commercial production. Apple's AI hardware push

OpenAI is not alone in exploring AI-powered hardware. Apple is reportedly working on its own smart glasses, along with an AI-powered wearable pendant and AirPods equipped with cameras. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, these devices will rely on built-in cameras and integrate closely with the iPhone.