OpenAI launches ChatGPT Atlas AI browser for Macs: Know all about it

OpenAI has launched its full-fledged web browser called ChatGPT Atlas that makes use of ChatGPT’s capabilities to offer contextual assistance while browsing, as well as an Agent mode that lets AI perform tasks on the user’s behalf. In a press note announcing the launch of ChatGPT Atlas, OpenAI said that a “browser built with ChatGPT takes us closer to a true super-assistant.”

What can ChatGPT Atlas do

ChatGPT Atlas lets users access ChatGPT directly within their browsing window instead of switching tabs or copying content into the chat. The browser can understand the page a user is on, respond contextually, and perform actions based on the user’s instructions.

ALSO READ: Apple's new M5 Vision Pro now made in Vietnam amid latest China shift The integrated ChatGPT memory allows Atlas to recall previous interactions and browsing context, helping users continue tasks over time. For example, users can ask ChatGPT to “summarize job listings I viewed last week” or “prepare an overview of companies I researched.” These browser memories are optional and can be viewed, archived, or deleted at any time. Clearing browsing history also erases any associated AI memories. A key addition in Atlas is Agent mode, which enables ChatGPT to take actions in the browser rather than just provide suggestions. Users can ask it to perform tasks like adding items to an online shopping cart, scheduling meetings, or compiling data from multiple documents. When triggered, ChatGPT may open tabs, click through pages, or fill forms automatically with user approval.

The Agent mode is currently in preview for Plus, Pro, and Business users, and OpenAI notes that the feature is still being refined for reliability and accuracy, especially in complex workflows. How to use ChatGPT Atlas The browser’s home screen serves as a combined search and chat interface. Users can type a question or URL to get results enhanced by ChatGPT, including summaries, related links, or quick explanations. Search results can also be filtered by categories like web links, images, videos, and news. A ChatGPT sidebar can be opened on any webpage to summarize or explain content, while an inline editor offers real-time writing suggestions in text fields. The browser can also track recent browsing activity to suggest related topics or revisit previously opened pages.

ALSO READ: AI is suffering 'brain rot' as social media junk clouds its judgment Atlas supports an opt-in browser memory system, which allows ChatGPT to remember information from visited websites to provide more personalized suggestions — such as generating a to-do list based on recent activity or continuing research from past sessions. All browsing data remains private to the user’s ChatGPT account, and memory controls can be managed in settings. Users who want to contribute browsing data to model training can enable the “include web browsing” option in settings, though pages that block GPTBot will remain excluded. Existing parental control settings from ChatGPT accounts also apply within the Atlas browser.