Tech Wrap Oct 21: Samsung Galaxy XR headset, Apple AI Siri delay, WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy XR headset launches October 21. Apple's AI Siri project hits new hurdles. WhatsApp explores features to curb spam. The Sims Mobile is retiring next year. iQOO 15 launches

BS Tech New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy XR headset launches on October 21: Watch livestream here
  Samsung is gearing up to unveil its extended reality headset, developed under Project Moohan and likely named Samsung Galaxy XR, in less than a day. The launch event, titled “Worlds Wide Open,” is scheduled for October 21 (October 22 for India). The entire presentation will be streamed live on Samsung’s official YouTube channel. 
Apple's AI Siri project hits new hurdles after repeated delays: Report
  Apple is reportedly facing ongoing difficulties in finalising its long-delayed AI-enhanced version of Siri, with some engineers questioning its current effectiveness. As per a 9to5Mac report citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upgraded Siri—now expected to debut early next year alongside iOS 26.4—has not yet met internal performance standards despite over a year of extra development work. 
  WhatsApp is said to be developing a new feature that limits how many messages a user can send in chats where the recipient hasn’t replied. According to WABetaInfo, the goal is to reduce spam and unwanted messages while promoting more genuine, two-way communication. The feature, currently under development, is expected to roll out in a future update. 
  Electronic Arts has announced plans to retire The Sims Mobile. The company stated that the game will no longer be playable after 01:59 pm UTC (07:29 pm IST) on January 20, 2026, when servers will be shut down. Additionally, The Sims Mobile will be delisted from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store today at 1:30 pm UTC (07:00 pm IST). The final update for the title was released on October 20. 
  The iQOO 15 has officially launched in China, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The smartphone will arrive in India in November, running OriginOS 6—an Android 16-based interface. Key specifications include a 7,000mAh battery, 100W fast charging, 16GB RAM, and a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. 
  Apple has rolled out the fourth public beta of iOS 26.1, matching the developer beta 4 version. This update introduces new settings to improve text visibility within the Liquid Glass interface and adds a toggle to prevent accidental camera activation from the lock screen. Here’s a breakdown of what’s new in iOS 26.1 public beta 4. 
Microsoft has confirmed that development of its next-generation Xbox console is underway. The company is also expanding into handheld gaming, partnering with ASUS for the ROG Xbox Ally lineup. Microsoft further stated that its Handheld Compatibility Program will grow, opening the door for other manufacturers to produce handheld devices running the Xbox interface. 
  The OnePlus 15 is set to debut in China on October 27, followed by an expected global rollout. The Indian launch is likely to happen in November. According to the company’s Chinese website, the device will launch alongside the OnePlus Ace 6, a more budget-friendly “flagship” variant similar to the OnePlus 13R series. 
  Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series, expected to launch in January 2026, will reportedly use Exynos processors across all models. A 9To5Google report suggests that even the Ultra variant will feature the Exynos 2600 chipset. This marks a strategic shift for Samsung, which has previously reserved Qualcomm Snapdragon chips exclusively for its Ultra models since 2022. 
  Apple-owned Beats has recently introduced the Powerbeats Fit wireless earbuds in India. They feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Spatial Audio, and an IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant build. Powered by Apple’s H1 chip, the earbuds offer seamless pairing, hands-free Siri access, and smooth switching across iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The question is—can they deliver comfort, performance, and everyday practicality? 
  Bengaluru-based Maieutic Semiconductor is leveraging artificial intelligence to automate the complex design process of analog chips. According to Nikkei Asia, the company has developed a digital assistant for engineers aimed at accelerating the creation of hardware critical to modern AI technologies. 
  Amazon.com confirmed that its cloud services were back to normal on Monday afternoon after a widespread outage disrupted thousands of websites worldwide, including major apps like Snapchat and Reddit. 
  A major internet disruption on Monday, triggered by issues within Amazon’s cloud services, exposed the deep reliance of global infrastructure on the company’s computing systems. The incident underscored how vulnerable the internet has become due to its growing dependence on a handful of large service providers—even as most users remain unaware of where or what “the cloud” actually is.

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

