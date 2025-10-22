Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's new M5 Vision Pro now made in Vietnam amid latest China shift

The latest model, which goes on sale Wednesday with the new M5 processor and more comfortable band, is assembled in Vietnam, according to labels on its packaging

By Chris Welch and Mark Gurman
 
Apple Inc.’s new Vision Pro headset doesn’t offer much in the way of fresh features, but the company made a notable change to its production. 
 
The latest model, which goes on sale Wednesday with the new M5 processor and more comfortable band, is assembled in Vietnam, according to labels on its packaging. The original model, which debuted in February 2024 with the M2 processor, was initially built in China. 
 
Though the Vision Pro is one of Apple’s lowest-volume products, the move underscores the company’s shift away from China. It continues to make most iPhones in the Asian country, but much of Apple’s US-bound device production is moving elsewhere. 
 
Apple has been engaging in a tough balancing act, seeking to keep the Chinese government happy but also dealing with the realities that come with President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the need to diversify its supply chain.  
 
A spokesperson for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment on the move.
 
Earlier this year, Apple shifted the majority of iPhone supply for the US to India — aiming to sidestep new tariffs on China-made goods. And the company makes most AirPods and Apple Watches in Vietnam. It also produces some iPads and HomePods in that country. 
 
Bloomberg News reported last week that Apple’s upcoming slate of new smart home devices — including a smart display, indoor security camera and tabletop robot — would be built in Vietnam. 
 
Apple has also increasingly produced some Mac models in Thailand and Malaysia. The company struck a deal with the government in Indonesia earlier this year that involves building some mesh parts for AirPods Max headphones in that country. 
 
While packaging for full Vision Pro units shows a “Product of Vietnam” label, customers who purchased the new Dual Knit headband as a standalone item have noticed that the accessory is made in China. The original Vision Pro was manufactured by China-based Luxshare Precision Industry Co., which also makes some AirPods.  
 
It’s unclear if Apple is producing all Vision Pros in Vietnam or if some configurations are still being built in China. Apple splits production of other devices across multiple countries — though the products typically sell in higher volumes.
 
The company also has expanded some domestic production. Apple and partner Corning Inc. announced plans to begin producing the cover glass for all iPhones and watches sold worldwide in the US. The company isn’t close to building any of its flagship or complex products stateside anytime soon, though it has assembled some high-end Mac Pro desktop computers in Texas. 
 

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

