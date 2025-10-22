Apple's new M5 Vision Pro now made in Vietnam amid latest China shift

By Chris Welch and Mark Gurman

Apple Inc.’s new Vision Pro headset doesn’t offer much in the way of fresh features, but the company made a notable change to its production.

The latest model, which goes on sale Wednesday with the new M5 processor and more comfortable band, is assembled in Vietnam, according to labels on its packaging. The original model, which debuted in February 2024 with the M2 processor, was initially built in China.

Though the Vision Pro is one of Apple’s lowest-volume products, the move underscores the company’s shift away from China. It continues to make most iPhones in the Asian country, but much of Apple’s US-bound device production is moving elsewhere.

ALSO READ: Apple challenges EU digital markets act in biggest antitrust court test Apple has been engaging in a tough balancing act, seeking to keep the Chinese government happy but also dealing with the realities that come with President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the need to diversify its supply chain. A spokesperson for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment on the move. Earlier this year, Apple shifted the majority of iPhone supply for the US to India — aiming to sidestep new tariffs on China-made goods. And the company makes most AirPods and Apple Watches in Vietnam. It also produces some iPads and HomePods in that country.

Bloomberg News reported last week that Apple’s upcoming slate of new smart home devices — including a smart display, indoor security camera and tabletop robot — would be built in Vietnam. Apple has also increasingly produced some Mac models in Thailand and Malaysia. The company struck a deal with the government in Indonesia earlier this year that involves building some mesh parts for AirPods Max headphones in that country. ALSO READ: Apple's AI Siri project hits new hurdles after repeated delays: Report While packaging for full Vision Pro units shows a “Product of Vietnam” label, customers who purchased the new Dual Knit headband as a standalone item have noticed that the accessory is made in China. The original Vision Pro was manufactured by China-based Luxshare Precision Industry Co., which also makes some AirPods.