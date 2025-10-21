OnePlus 15 likely to launch in India soon after China debut on October 27

The OnePlus 15 is set to debut in China on October 27. Shortly after, the premium flagship smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer is expected to go global, with the India launch likely to take place sometime in November. The company’s Chinese website confirms that the device will launch alongside the OnePlus Ace 6, which is expected to serve as a more affordable “flagship” alternative, akin to the OnePlus 13R series

In contrast, the OnePlus 15 is positioned as a top-tier “Ultra Performance” model, boasting a 165Hz display and several other high-end upgrades.

According to a report by 9to5Google, OnePlus has announced three colour options for the upcoming OnePlus 15. The standout is a new “Misty Purple” finish, accompanied by “Original Sand Dune” and “Absolute Black”, based on a translated post from the company's official Chinese channels.

OnePlus 15: What to expect OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming flagship will feature a massive 7,300mAh battery — one of the largest in any mainstream smartphone to date. The design is expected to resemble the OnePlus 13s, which launched earlier this year. In China, the company is branding the new battery as a “Glacier Battery”, emphasising both performance and endurance. The OnePlus 15 is expected to support 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. How the OnePlus 15 Battery Compares As highlighted in the report, a teaser on Weibo revealed the OnePlus 15’s 7,300mAh battery capacity — significantly larger than most flagship rivals. For comparison:

40 per cent larger than the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s 5,200mAh battery

46 per cent larger than the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 5,000mAh pack

22 per cent larger than the OnePlus 13

51 per cent larger than the iPhone 17 Pro Max Such an upgrade is likely to appeal to power users and gamers looking for extended battery life without compromising performance. Software and Design The OnePlus 15 will launch with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, which will later roll out to other OnePlus devices. It will feature a flat-frame design and a square-shaped rear camera island, similar to the OnePlus 13s. The phone will sport a triple rear camera setup and include the new “Plus Key” on the side frame — a customisable action button that made its debut with the 13s.