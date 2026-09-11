OpenAI launches ChatGPT for financial services: Here's what it offers

OpenAI on Thursday launched ChatGPT for Financial Services, a tailored ChatGPT Work experience designed to help financial institutions conduct research, develop financial models and create customised client materials.

The product combines built-in financial data with GPT-6 Astra’s reasoning capabilities and has been developed in partnership with Morgan Stanley and Evercore. OpenAI said the collaboration helped identify the biggest challenges faced by financial institutions and shape solutions aimed at supporting bankers in their day-to-day work.

What financial data does ChatGPT for Financial Services offer?

ChatGPT for Financial Services includes datasets from providers such as Daloopa, PitchBook, LSEG News and Crunchbase. These cover areas including earnings transcripts, financial statements, company fundamentals and private companies.

OpenAI said citations attached to the data allow bankers to trace figures and claims back to their original sources and verify the evidence supporting their analysis. Teams can start working with the datasets without negotiating separate contracts or setting up individual connectors, according to OpenAI. The company said it indexes and hosts the data on its own infrastructure, allowing it to improve retrieval, latency and how information is surfaced within the product. For example, a banker conducting a profit-and-loss normalisation analysis can inspect the reconciliation and notes behind an adjusted Ebitda figure, understand which costs were excluded and then decide how the adjusted figure should be used in a valuation.

How does GPT-6 Astra help with financial analysis? The product also offers OpenAI’s frontier intelligence, including GPT-6 Astra. OpenAI said newer models will continue to be made available through the product as they are released. GPT-6 Astra is designed to support three core capabilities required for financial services work: information retrieval, financial reasoning and artifact generation. The model can navigate and understand figures, tables and supporting notes in financial documents. It can take inputs, conduct financial analysis and draw conclusions, and then synthesise the work into documents, spreadsheets and slides. OpenAI said it has built capabilities into the product that allow teams to research across multiple sources, trace figures across different periods and interpret annotations in public data. Once the analysis is complete, teams can also build interactive charts and visualisations.

How can financial firms customise the output? ChatGPT for Financial Services allows administrators to publish Excel, Word and PowerPoint templates through a dedicated admin page. With firm templates and style guides configured, teams can turn their analysis into valuation models, research notes and pitchbooks using their firm’s preferred format and style. The aim is to allow financial institutions to move from research and analysis to finished client or internal materials without having to recreate the work in separate applications. How can firms access financial data subscriptions? OpenAI said it recognises that many customers already have subscriptions to financial data providers. The company is therefore working with S&P Capital IQ, LSEG, MSCI, Dow Jones Factiva and Moody’s on shared sign-in and entitlement integrations.

Under these arrangements, providers will be able to recognise users through their ChatGPT sign-in and automatically provide access to data for which those users already have entitlements. How will firms’ financial data be secured? OpenAI said business data from firms is not used to train its models by default. The data is encrypted both at rest and in transit, while administrators can configure workspace retention settings. Compliance teams can export supported workspace logs through the OpenAI Compliance Platform into their existing audit and investigation workflows. The product also builds on ChatGPT Enterprise’s security and governance controls, including SAML single sign-on (SSO), SCIM provisioning and role-based access controls.