OpenAI partners with top Indian institutes to advance AI literacy, skills

OpenAI today announced its collaboration with top tier institutes in India to strengthen AI use among students. The company announced collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) and Pearl Academy.

Raghav Gupta, Head of Education, OpenAI India, said, “AI literacy is essential to building a future-ready generation. Studies project that by 2030, nearly 40 per cent of the core skills workers rely on today will change, driven largely by AI. Yet, a gap remains between what AI tools can do and how people are using them. Education institutions are a critical route to bridge this gap. By embedding AI tools, training and research into the core infrastructure of schools and universities, they can equip students with the skills needed to thrive in a world with AI.”

The initiative will support more than 100,000 students, faculty and staff over the coming year. The work will focus on durable, campus-wide capability, including secure, enterprise-grade ChatGPT Edu access, structured onboarding, discipline-specific implementation guidance and responsible-use frameworks aligned with institutional policies.