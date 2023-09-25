Soon, Instagram's Threads to let users edit published posts: Details here

Meta’s social media platform Threads would soon roll out an option to let its users edit published posts within five minutes of publishing them, similar to its competitor X (formerly Twitter). Unlike X, which offers this feature only to premium subscribers, the edit feature will be open to everybody on Instagram’s Threads.

Though the edit feature is not official yet, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri in July said that it would be introduced later this year. The feature is expected to arrive soon since there has been an activity on the social media platform X where a person named Alessandro Paluzz shared screenshots stating that users would have a 5-minute window to edit their Threads after publishing. Similar to Instagram, users can also see edit history made to a post.

In related company news, Threads recently added a new feature that allows users to switch between multiple accounts without having to log out on its mobile app. By long pressing the profile icon in the bottom right, users can add a new profile. This feature was demanded by several users to switch between work and personal profiles.

Since its launch in July, Threads has introduced several new features to catch up with X. Some of the key features introduced to date include keyword search, quote posts, and web client.

Threads is an X-like social media platform where users can follow and connect with friends and creators, including the people they follow on Instagram. It was launched in more than 100 countries for iOS and Android users this year in July.