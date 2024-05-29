Home / Technology / Tech News / Opera partners with Google to bring Gemini AI-powered tools to its browser

Opera partners with Google to bring Gemini AI-powered tools to its browser

Opera will be using Google's Imagen 2 model to bring image generation capabilities to its Aria AI engine, which powers Opera browser

Opera's Aria browser AI
Opera's Aria browser AI with Gemini (Image: Opera)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Norway’s Opera One browser has announced a partnership with Google to integrate the Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) models into its Aria browser AI. Additionally, the company will use Google’s large language models (LLMs) for image generation and text-to-voice functionality.

Opera said that it uses a “multi-LLM Composer AI engine” for its Aria AI, which offers access to multiple AI models. The company said that Aria uses the Composer AI engine to process the user’s intent and deploys a specific LLM based on the user’s need. After partnering with Google, Opera’s composer AI engine will also have access to Google’s Gemini AI models which it will be using to fetch real-time data and for new capabilities such as AI-powered image generation and Voice output in Aria.

Commenting on the collaboration, Managing director of Google Cloud in Nordic Region, Eva Fors said, “We’re happy to elevate our long standing cooperation with Opera by powering its AI innovation within the browser space.” Similarly, EVP Partnerships at Opera, Per Wetterdal said that both the companies (Opera and Google) have been cooperating for more than 20 years and it is now deepening with this collaboration in the field of generative AI.

Opera One browser: What’s new

Leveraging the collaboration with Google, Opera’s Aria gains image generation capabilities based on Google’s Imagen 2 model on Vertex AI. For now, the feature is only available on the Opera One Developer release for public testing and the company has not provided details about a stable roll out. However, Opera confirmed that with an upcoming feature drop, Aria AI will be able to read out its generated responses in a natural and conversational tone.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

