OPPO F23 5G smartphone with Qualcomm SD 695, 5000 mAh battery launched



"With the OPPO F23 5G, we're proud to offer innovative technologies like Battery Health Engine and SuperVOOC fast charging, which provides reliable and convenient battery performance for a seamless experience. So, you can focus on enjoying the things you love to do with your phone without worrying about its battery life," said Damyant Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer at OPPO. Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday launched in India a mid-range smartphone in its F-series, the OPPO F23 5G. Priced at Rs 24,999, the smartphone will be available from May 18 at the OPPO Store and select retail stores, and online on Amazon India. Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, combined with a 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, OPPO is projecting the device as a battery powerhouse.



The OPPO F23 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. The device has a microSD card slot for additional storage – up to 1TB. The OPPO F23 5G comes with a flash charging technology that is touted to power the device to 50 per cent in 18 minutes. A five-minute charging time can provide up to 6 hours of usage. The company claims, upon full charge, the device can last for 39 hours of phone calls and 16 hours of YouTube video viewing. According to OPPO, the latest technology used in the F23 5G allows the device to operate at optimal capacity for up to four years.

The OPPO F23 5G sports a 64-megapixel-based AI camera system. OPPO said that the F23 5G comes with a premium design that is durable and can endure physical drops, water damage, etc. The phone boasts a 6.72-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate.