Home / Technology / Tech News / OPPO F23 5G smartphone with Qualcomm SD 695, 5000 mAh battery launched

OPPO F23 5G smartphone with Qualcomm SD 695, 5000 mAh battery launched

Priced at Rs 24,999, the OPPO F23 5G smartphone will be available from May 18 at the OPPO Store and select retail stores, and online on Amazon India

BS Web Team New Delhi
OPPO F23 5G smartphone with Qualcomm SD 695, 5000 mAh battery launched

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday launched in India a mid-range smartphone in its F-series, the OPPO F23 5G. Priced at Rs 24,999, the smartphone will be available from May 18 at the OPPO Store and select retail stores, and online on Amazon India. Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, combined with a 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, OPPO is projecting the device as a battery powerhouse.
"With the OPPO F23 5G, we're proud to offer innovative technologies like Battery Health Engine and SuperVOOC fast charging, which provides reliable and convenient battery performance for a seamless experience. So, you can focus on enjoying the things you love to do with your phone without worrying about its battery life," said Damyant Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer at OPPO.

The OPPO F23 5G comes with a flash charging technology that is touted to power the device to 50 per cent in 18 minutes. A five-minute charging time can provide up to 6 hours of usage. The company claims, upon full charge, the device can last for 39 hours of phone calls and 16 hours of YouTube video viewing. According to OPPO, the latest technology used in the F23 5G allows the device to operate at optimal capacity for up to four years.
The OPPO F23 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. The device has a microSD card slot for additional storage – up to 1TB.

The OPPO F23 5G sports a 64-megapixel-based AI camera system. OPPO said that the F23 5G comes with a premium design that is durable and can endure physical drops, water damage, etc. The phone boasts a 6.72-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate.

Also Read

OPPO announces offers on Reno8 T 5G phone, Enco Air3 earbuds: Details here

OPPO Find N2 Flip foldable phone's global launch at 8 PM: Watch livestream

OPPO launches 'House of the Dragon' theme based Reno8 Pro phone: Details

OPPO launches Find N2 Flip foldable phone in India at Rs 89,999: Details

OPPO Find N2 Flip review: Late, but this foldable phone is worth the wait

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

AWS, Microsoft, Google capture 64% Cloud services market share globally

Asus ROG Phone 7 series gaming phones go on sale at Vijay Sales: Details

WhatsApp tests 'edit button' for sent messages in beta: Here's how it works

Meta patches Facebook bug that sent unwanted friend requests to users

Topics :Oppo smartphoneOppo IndiaOppo stores in IndiaOppo factory in NoidaAmazon IndiaBS Web ReportsQualcomm Snapdragon

First Published: May 15 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story