Home / Technology / Tech News / Meta patches Facebook bug that sent unwanted friend requests to users

Meta patches Facebook bug that sent unwanted friend requests to users

According to some users, Facebook sent a request to a person they were attempting to block, the report mentioned

IANS San Francisco
Meta patches Facebook bug that sent unwanted friend requests to users

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 9:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta has fixed a bug in Facebook that automatically sent friend requests whenever users visited a profile.

According to The Daily Beast, the tech giant has apologised for the glitch after several Facebook users complained about the massive privacy breach on social media.

"We fixed a bug related to a recent app update that caused some Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly. We've stopped this from happening and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused," a Meta spokesperson was quoted as saying.

One user posted on social media, "Facebook letting your stalkers be known today!" while another called it "the funniest thing Facebook has ever done".

According to some users, Facebook sent a request to a person they were attempting to block, the report mentioned.

Several Facebook users stated that they had deactivated their accounts.

Meanwhile, Meta has said that it had discovered malware creators who are taking advantage of the public's interest in ChatGPT and using this interest to entice users into downloading harmful applications and browser extensions.

Meta has compared this phenomenon to cryptocurrency scams, as both tactics exploit people's curiosity and trust to gain access to sensitive information.

The company said they have found around 10 malware families posing as ChatGPT and similar tools to compromise accounts across the internet.

--IANS

shs/shb/

Also Read

Meta rolls out new privacy updates for teens on Instagram, Facebook

Fake verified Facebook pages luring users into clicking malicious links

Meta surprises analysts with good results, $40 billion stock buyback

Meta updates policies to limit ads targeting teens on Facebook, Instagram

Meta launches new feature, users can create FB Reels of up to 90 seconds

Google Android 14: What's new, rollout timeline, beta eligible smartphones

Grandma plays PubG, what's your game? Profile of gamer is rapidly changing

ITOM trends in 2023: Here are the common challenges in cloud migration

India's Quantum dreams: The impact of tech on economy could be significant

Disruptive tech can help employees

Topics :FacebookSocial MediaSocial media apps

First Published: May 15 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story