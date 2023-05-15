Home / Technology / Gadgets / Asus ROG Phone 7 series gaming phones go on sale at Vijay Sales: Details

The vanilla edition in the ROG Phone 7 series is offered in 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage at Rs 74,999. Its Ultimate edition is offered in 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage at Rs 99,999

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 12:22 PM IST
Launched in April, the ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones from Asus are now available for purchase in India at Vijay Sales. The ROG Phone 7 series is offered in two variants – ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.  The vanilla edition in the series is offered in 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage at Rs 74,999. The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate edition is offered in 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage at Rs 99,999. Both the variants are available for purchase at Vijay Sales – retail stores and e-commerce platform.

Asus ROG Phone 7: Specifications

The ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, paired with Asus GameCool 7 cooling system for thermals. The smartphones sport identical 6.78-inch AMOLED HDR10+ screen of 165Hz refresh rate, up to 720Hz touch sampling rate, 23ms touch latency, and peak brightness of up to 1500 nits.

Imaging is covered by a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor (Sony IMX766) on the back with industry-leading features such as electric image stabilisation, 8K resolution video recording, and HDR10 video. The phone has a 32MP front camera with support for 4K resolution videos, EIS, and photos.

The vanilla model in the series comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage, whereas the Ultimate model is offered with 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage. Irrespective of the model, the RAM is LPDDR5x and the storage is UFS 4.0.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 series supports the Armoury Crate game control-center, AirTrigger Ultrasonic buttons, and 10 motion control gestures for game control.

The smartphones in the series boast 7-magnet symmetrical stereo loudspeakers powered by Dirac Audio, 6000mAh split battery design with battery life-extending modes such as scheduled charging and steady charging, and more.

Topics :AsusASUS ROGgaming phoneGamingsmartphones

First Published: May 15 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

