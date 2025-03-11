Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OPPO introduces Reno 13 in Sky Blue colour and 12GB/512GB configuration

OPPO introduces Reno 13 in Sky Blue colour and 12GB/512GB configuration

The new 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant of the OPPO Reno 13 is priced at Rs 43,999 and only comes in the new Sky Blue colour

OPPO Reno 13 in Sky Blue

OPPO Reno 13 in Sky Blue

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has announced that it is launching a new variant of its Reno 13 smartphone with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage capacity. The new variant also introduces a Sky Blue colourway for the smartphone, which it said is inspired by the "boundless sky on a clear summer day."
 
OPPO Reno 13: New variant
 
The new 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 43,999 and only comes in the new Sky Blue colour. However, customers purchasing the existing 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant can also choose the new colour option. The new colour and variant of the Reno 13 smartphone will be available for purchase starting March 20, on the OPPO e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets. 
 

OPPO said that the Reno 13 smartphone in the new Sky Blue colour offers the same durability with an aerospace-grade aluminium frame, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i at the back, and the company's Armour architecture design for the internals that is said to offer enhanced shock resistance.
 
OPPO Reno 13: Price
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 37,999 (Luminous Blue, Ivory White)
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 39,999 (Luminous Blue, Ivory White, Sky Blue)
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 43,999 (Sky Blue)
OPPO Reno 13: Specifications
  • Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 2760 x 1256 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits HBM brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
  • RAM: 8GB RAM 
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (AF, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide (AF)
  • Front camera: 50MP (AF)
  • Battery: 5600mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

