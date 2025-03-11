OnePlus to replace the iconic 'Alert Slider' with Apple-like action button

OnePlus has announced plans to do away with its traditional alert slider and replace it with a customisable button. Pete Lau, Chief Executive Officer at OnePlus , on the OnePlus Community Forum briefed about the company’s vision around the slider. According to the post, users kept asking OnePlus to let them be able to customise the slider and the company is gearing up to cater to their demands now.

So far, the alert slider was just capable of letting users quickly switch between normal, mute, and vibrate-only modes. However, soon it will be able to do that and much more. Lau while describing the potential of this upcoming button wrote: “Imagine a button that adapts to you. Whether you’re a power user or prefer simplicity, this button works for you, not the other way around. Wherever life takes you, it seamlessly fits your lifestyle. It’s an innovation that is not just smart but intuitively yours. This change allows us to better utilise the device's space, explore new layouts, and make structural improvements while keeping performance top-notch.”

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 15 series India launch on March 11: Event details, expected specs Lau has asked users to share what they want this button to be able to do, he wrote: "While we're excited about what this new button can do, I also want to hear from you. What functionalities would make this button truly useful for you? How would you like to see it enhance your daily experience? Your feedback has always shaped OnePlus devices, and this time is no different. This is just the beginning, and your input will help define how we refine and improve this feature moving forward."

Not much has been revealed yet about the button but a similar shift has been observed previously with Apple. The iPhone maker replaced the switch every iPhone device had—prior to the release of the iPhone 15 series—with an action button. It is possible that OnePlus is walking down the same path as Apple did previously.