Nothing Phone 3a goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details here

Nothing's latest Phone 3a smartphone is now available in India, while the Pro model will go on sale starting March 15. The smartphone is available on e-commerce platform Flipkart, as well as through select retailers like Vijay Sales and Croma. The company is also offering bank discounts and trade-in deals as part of the introductory offer. Here are the details:

Nothing Phone 3a: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage : Rs 24,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 26,999

Colours: Black, White, and Blue colour

Nothing Phone 3a: Introductory offers

Nothing has announced that the Phone 3a will be available with a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on select cards from HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, and OneCard. Additionally, customers can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000 on trade-in deals while purchasing the smartphone on the first day of sale.

Flipkart has also introduced a Guaranteed Exchange Value (GEV) programme for the first sale day of the Nothing Phone 3a series. Under this scheme, customers purchasing the Nothing Phone 3a or Phone 3a Pro will receive the full exchange value of their existing smartphone, without deductions based on its condition.

Nothing Phone 3a: Details

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen three, the smartphone comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery with support for 50W wired charging. For imaging, the smartphone features a triple-camera set-up with a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The main camera is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto with 2x zoom.

Running on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1, the Nothing Phone 3a series offers several artificial intelligence features. The most notable is the new "Essential Space" platform, accessible through the dedicated "Essential Key" button on the side. According to the company, this AI-powered hub is designed for capturing, organising, and managing notes, ideas, and inspirations. The button allows users to capture and send pictures or screenshots to Essential Space, record voice notes, and more. The feature can recognise images, audio clips, and associated text, automatically sorting them.

Another notable AI feature is the Activate Smart Drawer, which automatically categorises and organises apps in the app drawer.

Nothing Phone 3a: Specifications