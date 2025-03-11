iOS 18.4: Apple releases new developer beta as update nears its final state

Apple has begun rolling out the third developer beta of the iOS 18.4 update as it nears the end of its testing cycle. The latest beta does not introduce major changes but focuses on refining the experience by addressing bugs and reported issues.

Expected to roll out in April, iOS 18.4 will expand language support for Apple Intelligence, adding localised English (India). It will also introduce features such as "Priority Notifications," new styles for the Image Playground tool, and more. While the update was anticipated to bring advanced capabilities for Siri, Bloomberg recently reported that these features have been delayed.

Here are the key features coming to eligible iPhones with iOS 18.4: