Next generation Xbox might be 'TV friendly PC' based on Windows-like OS

The next-generation Xbox consoles will reportedly be a “TV friendly PC.” According to a report by the GameRant, the successor to Xbox Series X/S will make a huge shift in Microsoft’s gaming hardware approach by having an operating system (OS) that would be pretty similar to Windows. Reportedly, the top executives at Microsoft have been teasing the gaming community about the next generation of Xbox since 2024 while saying that it will deliver the "largest technical leap" ever made in a single console generation.

Specifics in the matter remain scarce but, as per the report, it has been recently revealed that the upcoming Xbox console will be "a PC in essence, but with a TV-friendly shell." Notably, the Xbox Series X and S share a similar architecture with PCs, as they utilise AMD's APUs featuring Zen 2 CPUs and RDNA 2 GPUs.

The next generation of Xbox consoles will reportedly be released in 2027.

Shift to make creation of games easier?

Gamerant has noted in its article that a PC-like console that works with a TV could make game development much easier. Developers would not have to deal with unique console hardware or special programming tools—they would just be making PC games but with fixed specs, making optimisation simpler.

This approach could also mean Microsoft will not need to go through with the devkit phase. According to the report, recent rumours about next gen Xbox devkits are not true because, with a PC like console, developers mainly just need hardware specs to start working on their games.