OPPO K13 5G phone set for global launch starting with India: What to expect

Chinese electronics brand OPPO has confirmed that the K13 5G will launch in India ahead of global launch. The smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8400

OPPO K13 TEASER
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 3:57 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has announced that it will be launching the K13 5G smartphone in India soon. In a press note, the company officially confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will launch first in India, ahead of the global debut. While OPPO has not shared details of the said smartphone, it mentioned that the device will bring “smooth gaming, cutting-edge battery life with fast charging, and a buttery-smooth smartphone experience.”
 
OPPO K13 5G: What to expect
 
The OPPO K13 5G will be the successor to last year’s OPPO K12, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 system-on-chip (SoC) and has a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging.
 
While the company has not detailed the specifications of the upcoming smartphone, China’s consumer technology news platform Gizmochina reported that the Chinese variant of the OPPO K13 5G will be powered by the MediTek Dimensity 8400 processor. The report also stated that the OPPO K13 will launch alongside K13x and K13 Pro models in the company’s home country. However, there is no word about the availability of the other two models beyond China.

As per the report, the OPPO K13 5G smartphone could sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display of FHD+ resolution. For imaging, it could share some specifications with the K13x which is expected to get a dual camera setup. The smartphone could come equipped with a 50MP primary camera and an additional 2MP sensor, likely for depth sensing. At the front it could get a 16MP camera for selfies, video calls, and more. The smartphone could pack a battery of 7000mAh capacity, with support for 80W wired charging.
 
OPPO K13 5G: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 2MP depth
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 7000mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

