Upcoming Aadhaar app to replace need for physical card and photocopies

The Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw , has announced that a new Aadhaar app will soon be launched by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), aimed at eliminating the need for users to carry physical or photocopied versions of their Aadhaar card.

The app will use facial recognition technology and QR codes to allow users to authenticate their identity. According to a Hindustan Times report, the app will feature a redesigned interface compared to the existing mAadhaar app. Currently in its beta testing phase, the app is expected to be rolled out nationwide soon.

Aadhaar app: What to expect

Sharing the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the minister wrote: “Now with just a tap, users can share only the necessary data, giving them complete control over their personal information – New Aadhaar App (in beta testing phase). Aadhaar verification becomes as simple as making a UPI payment. Users can now digitally verify and share their Aadhaar details while ensuring their privacy. Simply scan a QR code or use a requesting application.”

Vaishnaw emphasised that users would no longer need to provide scanned or printed copies of their Aadhaar card. “No more scanned & printed copies,” he wrote.

The app is also expected to streamline the identity verification process at locations such as hotels, shops, and during travel. Once fully rolled out, users will be able to complete check-ins and verifications digitally without handing over physical documents. According to the minister, the app will be fully digital and secure, with data shareable only with the user’s consent.

Face authentication

A key feature of the app is the integration of Aadhaar Face Authentication. According to a report by The Economic Times, UIDAI stated that this feature is already seeing rapid adoption across sectors, recording over 15 crore transactions per month.

The UIDAI said: “This app is an early adopters’ release for a small group of users, including all the registered participants of this Aadhaar Samvaad event. Based on the feedback received from users and ecosystem partners, UIDAI will soon make it accessible to all.”