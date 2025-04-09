Instagram may soon release a dedicated app for Apple iPads: What to expect

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram is reportedly developing a dedicated app for Apple iPads. According to a report by MacRumors, citing The Information, the company is working on an iPadOS version of the app that would be optimised for larger displays.

Currently, iPad users can only access Instagram through the iPhone version of the app, which is not ideal. The lack of iPad optimisation leads to a stretched interface and a subpar user experience. While details on the upcoming iPad app remain limited, it is expected to offer an interface better suited to tablet screens.

Instagram had previously downplayed the need for an iPad version. In 2023, Instagram head Adam Mosseri responded to user questions by stating that an iPad app was not a priority for the company at the time.

“I think it’s a good thing to do at some point. But we have only so many people working at Instagram, so we’ve got to pick the most important things to do to improve Instagram at any given moment. And right now, it’s not quite making the cut,” Mosseri had said.

The report also suggests that Instagram’s renewed interest in launching an iPad app may be influenced by uncertainty surrounding TikTok’s future in the US. With potential regulatory hurdles for the Chinese app, Meta may be looking to attract TikTok users to its platform. In line with that, Instagram recently extended Reels duration from 90 seconds to three minutes and launched a standalone “Edits” app for video editing.

In related news, Meta has announced the expansion of Teen Accounts beyond Instagram to include Facebook and Messenger. In its latest newsroom update, the company said the move aims to offer a safer and more controlled experience for younger users across its platforms. Additionally, Meta is rolling out new protections for Instagram Teen Accounts, introducing stricter restrictions on Instagram Live and filtering of unwanted images in direct messages (DMs).