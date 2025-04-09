Motorola Edge 60 Fusion goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Customers can purchase the smartphone, priced at Rs 22,999 onwards, on Motorola’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and offers several artificial intelligence (AI)-based features, including Google’s gesture driven “ Circle to Search ” and the AI Magic Eraser.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 22,999

12GBRAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999

Colours: Pantone Amazonite, Pantone Slipstream, Pantone Zephyr

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Availability and offers

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion smartphone is available in India starting April 9, on Motorola’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets.

Customers purchasing the smartphone can avail of a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on select cards from Axis Bank and IDFC Bank. Alternatively, customers can get a bonus of Rs 2,000 on exchanging their existing device for the Edge 60 Fusion. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months.

ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to initially launch in select regions only: Report

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Details

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion sports a 6.7-inch, Pantone-validated, all curved display, featuring Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display is of 120Hz refresh rate and offers 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with microSD.

On the software front, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion boots Hello UI, based on Android 15, offering AI-powered features like Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search, and several native “moto ai” features. This includes "Catch Me Up" for notification summaries, “Pay Attention” for text transcription, translation, and summarisation. Motorola is offering three years of OS updates and four years of security updates for the smartphone.

Also Read

ALSO READ | Motorola Edge 60 Fusion review: A value proposition packed with AI tools

For the camera system, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion features a 50MP (Sony LYT 700C) primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The primary camera is assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide lens that also offers macro photography capabilities. For selfies, video calls, and more, the smartphone has a 32MP front-facing sensor, which supports 4K resolution video recording. The smartphone has a 5,500mAh battery and supports 68W wired charging.

Motorola said that the smartphone comes with a rating of IP68/69 for protection against dust and water splashes. The Edge 60 Fusion has also received MIL-810H military-grade certification for durability.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: Specifications