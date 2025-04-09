Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to initially launch in select regions only: Report

After reportedly delaying the launch of its ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge , Samsung is now expected to release the device in select markets only. According to a report by 9To5Google, Samsung could launch the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13, initially limited to the South Korean and Chinese markets.

ALSO READ | Samsung's latest patent reveals four-fold smartphone design: Check details The smartphone was earlier expected to debut in April, with a potentially wider regional introduction including India. Last month, the device was also reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, hinting at a possible future release in the country. Samsung had also shown the S25 Edge at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, suggesting that a broader launch might still happen later this year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect

Shown at MWC 2025, the Galaxy S25 Edge features a flat-frame design with a frosted glass back. The rear camera setup includes two sensors placed on a raised vertical module, setting it apart from other S25 models. Reports suggest the device is significantly thinner than the standard Galaxy S25, with a profile of just 5.84mm. It’s also expected to be lighter, likely due to changes in battery size and camera hardware.

Regarding the display, the S25 Edge may have a screen larger than the standard Galaxy S25—likely close to the 6.7-inch panel used in the S25 Plus. However, the device is expected to have a smaller 3,786mAh battery.

ALSO READ | Samsung to release Android 16-based OneUI 8 with Galaxy Z7 series: Report For imaging, the Galaxy S25 Edge could come with a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor, the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It may include a 12MP ultra-wide camera but is rumoured to not have a dedicated telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected specifications