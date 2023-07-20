OPPO launches Reno 10 5G smartphone at Rs 32,999; sale starts from July 27

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Thursday announced the Reno10 5G in India. Third smartphone in its premium Reno 10 series, the Reno 10 5G will be available for purchase on July 27 at Rs 32,999. It will be sold online on OPPO e-stores and Flipkart, and offline at select retail outlets. The phone will be available with introductory offers, including an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI Cards.

OPPO Reno 10 5G: Specifications

The OPPO Reno10 5G has a thin-and-lightweight body, which is curved around its edges. The phone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. According to the company, the phone boasts a 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone has a dual stereo speaker set-up.

A 64-megapixel main camera sensor on the back and a 32 MP front camera covers imaging. The phone can capture clear and sharp pictures even in low-light conditions, the company said.

Powering the phone is a 5,000 mAh battery, which is supported by a 67W SUPERVOOC charger that is said to charge the battery to 100 per cent in 47 minutes. A thirty-minute charge can take the handset to 70 per cent, the company said.

The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The device has the provision for extending the RAM by another 8GB by borrowing from device storage.

The company has promised two years of OS updates and three years of security updates on the Reno10 5G.