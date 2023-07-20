Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple testing its AI chatbot to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard

Apple is developing its AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT. The tech giant has built its own framework, dubbed "Ajax" to develop large language models (LLMs), referred to as AppleGPT

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Publicly, Apple’s Tim Cook has expressed caution about the flood of generative AI services hitting the market. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 12:53 PM IST
According to Bloomberg's latest report, Apple is working on its artificial intelligence tools to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Bard and others. Apple has not announced anything officially, but it is reportedly aiming to make a major AI-related announcement next year.

The tech giant has created a chatbot which they are internally referring to as "Apple GPT."

The report further says that the iPhone maker has developed its own framework, Ajax, to create large language models (LLMs), and they have started testing its chatbot. The AppleGPT also serves as the foundation for the internal ChatGPT style tool.

Ajax runs on Google Cloud, and it was built with Google JAX, which is a machine learning framework of Google, reports Bloomberg.

The Bloomberg report also stated that John Giannandrea, the company's head of machine and AI, and Craig Federighi, Apple's top software engineering executive, led the AI development along with several other teams.

Apple's new virtual assistant can summarise the text and answer questions based on the data it has been trained with. The company is using Apple GPT internally for its product prototyping. The employees say the tool is replicating ChatGPT, Bard and Bing AI, and works as a web application.

As soon as the Bloomberg report was released about Apple's latest development, it impacted the stock market significantly as the shares of Microsoft, Nvidia, and Alphabet dropped by more than 1 per cent.

Apple so far has restrained itself from making any big moves in AI and it even avoided using the buzzword at its developer conference in June, unlike other tech giants like Alphabet and Microsoft, who have been making bold moves to incorporate the breakthrough technology.

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 12:53 PM IST

