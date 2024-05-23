Tech wrap May 23: POCO F6, Nvidia chips, Kia EV3's AI assistant, and more

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip debuts in India with the POCO F6 launch. The smartphone is offered in up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage configuration at Rs 29,999 onwards. Among the smartphone’s headline features are artificial intelligence-powered image editing tools such as Magic Eraser Pro and AI Image Expansion.

American chip maker Nvidia would likely make new artificial intelligence chips every year instead of once every two years. According to a report by The Verge, during the company’s Q1 earnings call, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that there is another chip which is currently under the works and the company is on a “one-year rhythm”.

South Korean automobile maker Kia has unveiled the EV3 compact SUV. Among the headline features is an artificial intelligence-powered voice assistant, a first in the company’s electric vehicle fleet. The AI assistant is reportedly powered by ChatGPT, the generative AI-chatbot from Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

Caller ID company Truecaller has announced a partnership with Microsoft to utilise a new personal voice technology from Microsoft Azure AI Speech. With the help of Microsoft Azure AI Speech Personal Voice, users can record digital versions of their own voice within the Truecaller application and use it to let the AI assistant answer calls.

Google has announced that generative overviews in Search will soon show in-line sponsored ads sections. The announcement followed its marketing session in which it detailed on how advertisers can utilise AI-integrated Search.

Google Pay has announced three new features to make online payments secure, convenient, and rewarding. The new features span across mobile app and desktop payments checkout pages supported by Google Pay. To make shopping experience rewarding, Google Pay supported web checkout pages will now show card benefits at checkout, making it easier for the users to choose the card with the best rewards. For convenience, GoogGoogle Pay le Pay has expanded the buy now, pay later option (BNPL) to more merchant sites and Android apps. Lastly, for security, Google Pay enables autofill on Chrome and Android to allow users to verify card details with a fingerprint, face scan, or PIN. Important to note, these new features are limited to the US for now.

Sam Altman-led OpenAI has signed a deal that will give it access to content from some of the biggest news publications owned by media conglomerate News Corp, the companies said on Wednesday. The deal comes weeks after the Microsoft-backed AI giant clinched an agreement to license content from the Financial Times for the development of AI models. Access to troves of data can help enhance content produced by OpenAI's ChatGPT, the chatbot that can generate human-like responses to prompts and create summaries of long text.

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its new category of smart wearable, the Galaxy Ring, at its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which would happen sometime in July. Samsung previewed the Galaxy Ring at the Mobile World Congress in February, where it also revealed some of the key details including colours and size options. Now, there are reports coming in stating the anticipated pricing of the wearable device. According to these reports, the Galaxy Ring could cost Rs 35,000 in India.

Xiaomi is set to launch another smartphone in India soon. The Chinese electronics maker has started building hype around the product on social media platforms. One thing though, the company has not stated the name of the smartphone as yet. However, the unnamed smartphone is reportedly the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro.

Samsung could continue with the Qualcomm processor for the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip foldable devices in 2024. This is in contradiction to earlier reports stating Samsung would use its Exynos chip in its next-generation foldable in a few regions, similar to the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus models. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are reported to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 globally.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly evolving, transforming modern life and integrating humanising tools. However, Chief Executive of Microsoft Satya Nadella has a different take on this. Referring to the current practice of attributing human qualities to machines, Nadella told Bloomberg Television, “I don’t like anthropomorphising AI. I sort of believe it’s a tool.”