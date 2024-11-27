OPPO unveils Reno 13 series, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350: What's new

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has unveiled the Reno 13 series in its home country. The smartphone series encompasses a standard Reno 13 model and the Reno 13 Pro. Both smartphones feature a similar design and are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350. Additionally, both the standard and the Pro models come with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. While the company has not shared the global launch schedule for the new smartphones, the Reno 13 series is likely to debut in India in early 2025. OPPO Reno 13 Pro: Details The OPPO Reno 13 Pro sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display in a quad curved design. It is a 1.5K resolution panel that can get up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, the smartphone is offered with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 3.1 storage.
For imaging, the smartphone gets a 50MP primary camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto camera. All three rear camera sensors, along with the 50MP front facing camera gets support for autofocus (AF), however, optical image stabilisation (OIS) is limited to the primary and the telephoto camera. Additionally, the company said that the smartphone can capture Live Photos in 2K quality. Other notable features include an underwater photography mode that leverages the smartphone’s IP69 rating. The smartphone is powered by a 5800mAh battery and gets support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Running on OPPO’s Android 15-based ColorOS 15 skin, the smartphone gets new features such as Apple’s Dynamic Island-style notification badges and Touch to Share functionality for sharing files with iOS devices. OPPO Reno 13 PRO: Specifications
- Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED, quad curved, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
- RAM: up to 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X)
- Storage: up to 1TB (UFS 3.1)
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (AF, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide (AF) + 50MP telephoto (AF, OIS)
- Front camera: 50MP (AF)
- Battery: 5800mAh
- Charging: 80W wired, 50W wireless
With its smaller dimension, OPPO Reno 13 packs a comparatively smaller 5600mAh battery. It supports 80W fast wired charging, but there is no support for wireless charging. OPPO Reno 13: Specifications
- Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
- RAM: up to 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X)
- Storage: up to 1TB (UFS 3.1)
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (AF, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide (AF)
- Front camera: 50MP (AF)
- Battery: 5600mAh
- Charging: 80W wired