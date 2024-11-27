OPPO unveils Reno 13 series, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350: What's new

Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED, quad curved, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has unveiled the Reno 13 series in its home country. The smartphone series encompasses a standard Reno 13 model and the Reno 13 Pro. Both smartphones feature a similar design and are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350. Additionally, both the standard and the Pro models come with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. While the company has not shared the global launch schedule for the new smartphones, the Reno 13 series is likely to debut in India in early 2025.The OPPO Reno 13 Pro sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display in a quad curved design. It is a 1.5K resolution panel that can get up to 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, the smartphone is offered with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 3.1 storage.For imaging, the smartphone gets a 50MP primary camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto camera. All three rear camera sensors, along with the 50MP front facing camera gets support for autofocus (AF), however, optical image stabilisation (OIS) is limited to the primary and the telephoto camera. Additionally, the company said that the smartphone can capture Live Photos in 2K quality. Other notable features include an underwater photography mode that leverages the smartphone’s IP69 rating.The smartphone is powered by a 5800mAh battery and gets support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Running on OPPO’s Android 15-based ColorOS 15 skin, the smartphone gets new features such as Apple’s Dynamic Island-style notification badges and Touch to Share functionality for sharing files with iOS devices.While the standard OPPO Reno 13 is also powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip as the Pro model, it features a smaller 6.59-inch flat-style AMOLED panel. However, the display resolution and peak brightness level remains the same.The base model carries the same 50MP primary camera sensor and the 8MP ultra-wide as the Reno 13 Pro, but is missing the telephoto camera. The 50MP front camera sensor also remains on the base model.With its smaller dimension, OPPO Reno 13 packs a comparatively smaller 5600mAh battery. It supports 80W fast wired charging, but there is no support for wireless charging.