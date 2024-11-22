OPPO unveils Android 15-based ColorOS 15: What is new and rollout schedule

Business Standard
With ColorOS 15, OPPO introduces AI-powered image enhancement and productivity tools, along with Touch to Share for file sharing with iPhones

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

OPPO on November 22 launched its flagship Android smartphones in Find X8 series globally. Alongside, the Chinese smartphone maker unveiled its Android 15-based ColorOS 15 user interface designed for markets outside China. The interface is packed with a host of artificial intelligence features, smoother animations, and boasts a new and simple way to share files with iPhones. The company has also announced the roll-out schedule for ColorOS 15 on select OPPO smartphones. Here are the details:
 
OPPO ColorOS 15: Rollout schedule
  • November 2024: OPPO Find N3, OPPO Find N3 Flip, OPPO Reno 11 Pro 5G.
  • December 2024: OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G, OPPO Reno11 5G, OPPO F25 Pro 5G, OPPO Reno12 5G, OPPO Reno11 F 5G, OPPO Pad 3 Pro, OPPO Reno12 FS 5G, OPPO K12x 5G, OPPO Pad 2, OPPO Reno12 F 5G, OPPO F27 5G.
  • Q1, 2025: OPPO Find N2 Flip, OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G, OPPO Find X5 Pro, OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G, OPPO Find X, OPPO Reno10 5G, OPPO Reno11 A5, OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G.
  • Q2, 2025: OPPO Reno12 FS, OPPO Reno8 T, OPPO Reno12 F, OPPO F23 5G, OPPO Reno11 FS, OPPO Reno8 T 5G.
OPPO ColorOS 15: What is new
 
 
With ColorOS 15, OPPO has added several image enhancement and productivity tools to its suite of AI features, collectively termed OPPO AI. Image editing and enhancement tools include the AI Clarity Enhancer for upscaling lower-resolution images. Other notable tools are AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser, and AI Perfect Shot. The AI Studio feature reimagines images in various artistic styles.

For productivity, the AI Toolbox incorporates tools for summarising web articles, drafting captions for social media, composing emails, rewriting content, and providing reply suggestions in chats. A new AI Docs feature translates and summarises documents and can convert other file formats to PDFs. Other notable tools include AI Assistant for Notes, which organises, condenses, and polishes text, and AI Recording Summary, which summarises audio recordings. Additionally, select OPPO smartphones will support Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search functionality.
 
Beyond AI-powered tools, ColorOS 15 introduces “Touch to Share” for file sharing with iPhones via the O+ Connect app. Visual enhancements include a redesigned lock screen, updated app icons, and new charging animations. Aqua Dynamics, a floating-style interactive notification, allows users to switch music tracks, control timers, and monitor ride and order tracking.
 
Other features include Clear Voice, which suppresses background noise during calls; Auto Pixelate, which blurs sensitive information in screenshots; Theft Protection features; and more.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

