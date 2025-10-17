Home / Technology / Tech News / Perplexity CEO warns iPhone users to avoid installing Comet from App Store

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, has issued a warning to iPhone users, urging them not to download any app from the Apple App Store for iOS that claims to be Comet. As per a report by Financial Express, Srinivas clarified that the Comet app currently visible on the App Store is fake and not affiliated with Perplexity in any way. The company’s official iOS version of Comet, an AI-powered browser, is still under development and has not been released yet.
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Srinivas wrote, “The Comet app currently on iOS App Store is fake and spam and not from Perplexity. You will directly hear from us when Comet iOS is ready for pre registering and downloading.”
 
According to the Financial Express report, this fake app has raised major security and privacy concerns among users, as such imitations can often lead to data theft, privacy breaches, or even malware infections. 
According to the report, in another social media post, Srinivas explained that a fraudulent app titled “Cornet AI” is currently masquerading as Comet, using similar branding and even falsely claiming to be “powered by Perplexity.” He described the app as “fake and spam” and strongly advised users to avoid downloading or interacting with it
 
Srinivas further advised that anyone who may have already installed the imposter app should delete it immediately and inspect their device for any suspicious activity. Cybersecurity experts also emphasise that downloading unverified apps can compromise sensitive data, giving malicious actors access to personal information, stored passwords, or location data. 
 
Meanwhile, Perplexity’s official Comet browser continues to perform well on Android, where it offers real-time search, contextual AI-driven answers, and transparent sourcing. According to Financial Express, the iOS version will bring similar functionality once it officially launches, but for now, users must rely only on verified information shared through Perplexity’s official website or social media handles.
 
Srinivas assured users that they will be notified via official channels once the legitimate Comet iOS app is ready for pre-registration or download. Until then, iPhone users are urged to stay cautious and avoid any app falsely marketed as Comet on the App Store. As fake and copy AI apps become increasingly common, verifying app authenticity before installation has never been more important.
 

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTech NewsApple iphone users

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

